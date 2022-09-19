ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

My Home Inspector Missed a Major Problem with My House — Here’s the (Free!) Way I Dealt With It

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Disability#Android#Adjustable Bed#Mobile#Endeav
homedit.com

Cabin Kitchens: Design Essentials and Inspiration

Modern-day cabin kitchens have a wide variety of styles. From the rustic modern log cabin kitchen ideas to sophisticated cabin chalets, there are designs that will interest anyone. Above all, coziness is key in cabin kitchens. For her own cabin renovation featured in House Beautiful, Heidi Caillier valued comfort and...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Walmart
simphome.com

Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good

There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

Century-Old Worker's Cottage Revamped as Eco-Conscious Home

There is growing awareness around the issue of how much carbon is embodied in building materials—in other words, all the upfront carbon emitted from the process of extracting, transporting, and assembling them into shiny new buildings. People are finally beginning to take this issue of upfront carbon seriously, with some experts pointing out that renovating an existing building (rather than building anew) can actually translate to less carbon emissions overall.
ENVIRONMENT
House Digest

Do Gardens Increase The Value Of Your Home?

It's no secret that plants and flowers add life and color to a home (both indoors and outdoors), but does a garden add any value to your home when it comes time to sell? If you're placing your garden in the front yard, that plays a factor in determining your home's curb appeal. And curb appeal is definitely important when selling a home.
GARDENING
The Independent

10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space

Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
64K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy