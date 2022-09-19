Read full article on original website
Related
20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.
How To Keep Your Home Renovation From Becoming A Disaster, According To An Expert – Exclusive
A home renovation is no joke, and to help prevent challenges down the line, we spoke to real estate analyst and investor Jon Sanborn. Check it out!
The Color Scheme No Demo Reno Says No Longer Works In A Bathroom
Is it time to remodel your bathroom? If you have one certain color scheme in there, "No Demo Reno" says it may be time for some upgrades in that room.
My Home Inspector Missed a Major Problem with My House — Here’s the (Free!) Way I Dealt With It
With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
homedit.com
Cabin Kitchens: Design Essentials and Inspiration
Modern-day cabin kitchens have a wide variety of styles. From the rustic modern log cabin kitchen ideas to sophisticated cabin chalets, there are designs that will interest anyone. Above all, coziness is key in cabin kitchens. For her own cabin renovation featured in House Beautiful, Heidi Caillier valued comfort and...
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Bathtubs?
If you are renovating your bathroom, it is wise to shop around for the best prices. But, which has better deals on bathtubs: Home Depot or Lowe's?
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Dining Tables?
If you're sticking to a strict budget but still dying for something new to spruce up the dining room, we know exactly where you want to shop!
These Are Emily Henderson's Best Tips For Designing A Living Room
Your living room should be a space you enjoy being in, no matter the occasion. Emily Henderson has tips for how to style it like a professional.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
simphome.com
Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good
There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
3 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Mowing The Lawn
Mowing the lawn is a nostalgic favorite for some and a dreaded necessity for others. But no matter how you look at it, everyone makes a few mowing mistakes.
4 Natural Ways To Keep Your Lawn Green
Lawn care is big business, but spending extra money or time on your lawn doesn't guarantee green grass. Here are some natural ways to keep your lawn green.
The Property Brothers Share Their Tips For Lighting A Bathroom
When entering a bathroom, your eye is probably drawn to any unique features, interesting decor, and color scheme. Because of this, you might not think to focus on the lighting when redoing your bathroom. However, good lighting can make or break any space — and lighting in the bathroom can be especially important.
Eco-Friendly Home Renovations That Give You Top ROI
Eco-friendly upgrades are great for the environment and many of them also offer benefits when it comes to selling your home. Here are some upgrades to consider.
Tree Hugger
Century-Old Worker's Cottage Revamped as Eco-Conscious Home
There is growing awareness around the issue of how much carbon is embodied in building materials—in other words, all the upfront carbon emitted from the process of extracting, transporting, and assembling them into shiny new buildings. People are finally beginning to take this issue of upfront carbon seriously, with some experts pointing out that renovating an existing building (rather than building anew) can actually translate to less carbon emissions overall.
How To Easily Clean Your Exterior Windows
If you like to stare out the window as you daydream or just like to glance outside, dirty windows can obscure your view. Here's how to clean them easily.
Do Gardens Increase The Value Of Your Home?
It's no secret that plants and flowers add life and color to a home (both indoors and outdoors), but does a garden add any value to your home when it comes time to sell? If you're placing your garden in the front yard, that plays a factor in determining your home's curb appeal. And curb appeal is definitely important when selling a home.
10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space
Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
Why Home Staging is Important When Selling Your Home
Home staging is the process of preparing a home for sale. It involves removing personal belongings, cleaning the house, and adding or changing items to make the home look more appealing to buyers.
Before and After: A Clunky Bathroom Tub Is Now Stylish and Safe for Aging in Place
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
5 Clever Ways To Store Your Tablecloths When Not In Use
After machine- or hand-washing your tablecloths, you'll want to keep them as wrinkle-free as possible. We will show you how to do this expertly.
House Digest
New York, NY
64K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0