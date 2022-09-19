ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lost Planet Brewery in Royersford Keeps It ‘Low Key’

A 10-barrel brewery occupying Royersford’s first firehouse is having a quiet opening according to BreweriesinPA.com. Lost Planet Brewery was keeping eager residents updated throughout the year on the process, but by late July … radio silence. This. of course. perplexed thirsty beer aficionados and the Royersford community who were wondering what happened at 301 Walnut Street.
ROYERSFORD, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Donut Aficionados: Here’s a Local Flavor Combo That Mochi Fans Will Enjoy Muchly

Mochi Ring Donuts.Image via Mochi Ring Donut at What Now Philly. The donut biz — having already responded to flavor trends from 1960s sugary cereal toppings to cross-breeding (cronuts) to alcohol infusions — is evolving once again. Mochi Ring Donut, a new chain, now has two shops in Montgomery County, selling fried dough circles made from the namesake Japanese rice cakes. Details on this latest donut development were sprinkled throughout the coverage in What Now Philly.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Lauren Wochok, Dean, Valley Forge Military Academy and College

Lauren Wochok.Image via Valley Forge Military Academy and College. Lauren Wochok, Dean of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, spoke with MONTCO Today about how her youth and experiences have enabled her to take the helm at Valley Forge Military Academy and how growing up in a diverse community in a multi-generational household grounded her, helping her to relate well among her students.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Long-Employed Fire Truck ‘Retires’ from Pottstown Service, Transitions to New Teaching Career

Students at the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center, Limerick, line up to meet their new teaching tool.Image via WFMZ 69 News. Rather than allowing its career to be snuffed out, the Empire Hook and Ladder Co. donated a used fire truck to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center in Limerick. Karin Mallett rolled out this story for WFMZ 69 News.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

These Local Dog Treat Bakers’ Pet Project Is Healthy, Natural Canine Cookies

Saint Rocco's Treats, a commercial venture by two local entrepreneurs, offers an all-natural product line to pet owners. Saint Rocco’s Treats (SRT) was founded during the pandemic by Bucks County brothers Kaleb and Kolby Rush. It evolved from their passion for entrepreneurship, a love of dogs, and a commitment to artisanal, all-natural, human-grade dog treats.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Halloween from Timid to Traumatic: Lancaster County Has Both Extremes and Everything in Between

Lancaster County's array of Halloween-themed experiences appeal to visitors brave and not-so-brave.Image via iStock. The broadening of Halloween’s appeal over the past decades has evolved it — perhaps mutated it — into something much more than candy collectors in costumes. In response, organizers of October-themed experiences — especially in nearby Lancaster County — have gauged their seasonal entertainment options accordingly.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Seven Church Farm School Students Honored by College Board’s National Recognition Programs

The College Board’s four recognition programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — honor underrepresented students for their academic achievements. Seven Church Farm School students have been recognized by the College...
EXTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Chester University Officially Unveils New Sciences and Engineering Building

Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of West Chester University’s new SECC building were (from left) Dr. Tracey Robinson, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and chief diversity inclusion officer; JT Singh, senior associate vice president and chief information officer; Dr. Jeffery Osgood, deputy provost and vice president for academic operations; Andrew Lehman, vice president for university affairs and chief of staff; Dr. Zebulun Davenport, vice president for university advancement and external affairs; Dr. Laurie Bernotsky, executive vice president and provost; Marc Duey, managing partner of Duce Management and former founder, president, and CEO of ProMetrics; Dr. Susan Fiorentino, professor of management and coordinator for the Master of Science in Human Resource Management program; Dr. Christopher Fiorentino, president of West Chester University; Todd Murphy, vice president for finance and administration; Deb Cornelius, interim executive director of the WCU Foundation; Matthew Holliday ’09, president of WCU Alumni Association; Dr. Tabetha Adkins, interim vice president for student affairs; Dr. Radha Pyati, dean.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

