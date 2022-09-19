Read full article on original website
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
Plymouth Meeting Developer Part of Collaboration to Do More with Moorestown Mall in New Jersey
A Plymouth Meeting real estate developer is one of several firms working on the revival of Moorestown Mall in N.J. A revival project of N.J.’s Moorestown Mall has, among its development participants, Plymouth Meeting firm Bel Canto. Kevin Riordan constructed his story on this cross-river revitalization project in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Lost Planet Brewery in Royersford Keeps It ‘Low Key’
A 10-barrel brewery occupying Royersford’s first firehouse is having a quiet opening according to BreweriesinPA.com. Lost Planet Brewery was keeping eager residents updated throughout the year on the process, but by late July … radio silence. This. of course. perplexed thirsty beer aficionados and the Royersford community who were wondering what happened at 301 Walnut Street.
MCCC’s Blue Bell Gallery to Feature the Works of One of Phila.’s Most Talented, Fanciful Illustrators
Artistic skill meets whimsical vision in much of the imaginative work of Armando Veve, coming to MCCC's Blue Bell campus in Oct.Image via Armando Veve at Instagram. The artistry of Phila. illustrator Armando Veve will be shown in the Fine Arts Center of Montgomery County Community College from Oct. 13, 2022, to Jan. 27, 2023.
Montco Donut Aficionados: Here’s a Local Flavor Combo That Mochi Fans Will Enjoy Muchly
Mochi Ring Donuts.Image via Mochi Ring Donut at What Now Philly. The donut biz — having already responded to flavor trends from 1960s sugary cereal toppings to cross-breeding (cronuts) to alcohol infusions — is evolving once again. Mochi Ring Donut, a new chain, now has two shops in Montgomery County, selling fried dough circles made from the namesake Japanese rice cakes. Details on this latest donut development were sprinkled throughout the coverage in What Now Philly.
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
Jenkintown Barber Celebrates Six Decades of Affable Career; Indicates No Hint of Taking a Powder
More than 100 people recently gathered at a Jenkintown barber shop. They weren’t there for a trim; rather, they wanted to thank local barber Paul Strate for his 60 years wielding scissors professionally. Dawn Timmeney shaved down the story to its salient points for FOX29 Philadelphia. Paul Strate, owner...
Montgomery County Leadership: Lauren Wochok, Dean, Valley Forge Military Academy and College
Lauren Wochok.Image via Valley Forge Military Academy and College. Lauren Wochok, Dean of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, spoke with MONTCO Today about how her youth and experiences have enabled her to take the helm at Valley Forge Military Academy and how growing up in a diverse community in a multi-generational household grounded her, helping her to relate well among her students.
Long-Employed Fire Truck ‘Retires’ from Pottstown Service, Transitions to New Teaching Career
Students at the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center, Limerick, line up to meet their new teaching tool.Image via WFMZ 69 News. Rather than allowing its career to be snuffed out, the Empire Hook and Ladder Co. donated a used fire truck to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center in Limerick. Karin Mallett rolled out this story for WFMZ 69 News.
These Local Dog Treat Bakers’ Pet Project Is Healthy, Natural Canine Cookies
Saint Rocco's Treats, a commercial venture by two local entrepreneurs, offers an all-natural product line to pet owners. Saint Rocco’s Treats (SRT) was founded during the pandemic by Bucks County brothers Kaleb and Kolby Rush. It evolved from their passion for entrepreneurship, a love of dogs, and a commitment to artisanal, all-natural, human-grade dog treats.
Join the Gwynedd Mercy University Community for Red and Gold Day
Gwynedd Mercy University's Red and Gold Day, to which the public is invited, is Sept. 24.Image via Gwynedd Mercy University. Gwynedd Mercy University’s most treasured tradition of Fall Fest and Food Truck Festival has been reimagined by the Office for Student Engagement and Student Government Association as Red and Gold Day.
Greater Montco Chamber of Commerce Announces October Job Fair and Business Expo
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County announces an Oct. 11 job fair. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County is hosting a job fair and business expo on October 11 from 12–5 p.m. The event at Plymouth Meeting Mall has been arranged in partnership with MontcoWorks,...
Halloween from Timid to Traumatic: Lancaster County Has Both Extremes and Everything in Between
Lancaster County's array of Halloween-themed experiences appeal to visitors brave and not-so-brave.Image via iStock. The broadening of Halloween’s appeal over the past decades has evolved it — perhaps mutated it — into something much more than candy collectors in costumes. In response, organizers of October-themed experiences — especially in nearby Lancaster County — have gauged their seasonal entertainment options accordingly.
Reggie Jackson’s Boyhood Home Could Well Be Out in Wyncote, Turned into a Parking Lot
A run-down two-story building is covered in vines along Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote. Despite its unassuming appearance, the abandoned house has quite a history. It’s where Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson spent his childhood. But purchasers of the property may soon turn it into a parking lot, writes Marina Affo for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
See Which Montgomery County Tracks Are Among 21 Best Bike Trails in Philadelphia Area
Visitors ride bikes through Valley Forge National Historical Park. Four Montgomery County bike trails are among the 21 best trails in the Philadelphia region that are sure to appeal to hobby cyclists and those out for a real cardio workout by spinning through some significant mileage. Bailey King saddled up to report the story in Philadelphia Magazine.
Seven Church Farm School Students Honored by College Board’s National Recognition Programs
The College Board’s four recognition programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — honor underrepresented students for their academic achievements. Seven Church Farm School students have been recognized by the College...
6 Habits to Practice Daily to Get More From Your Life and Career
Sometimes you can become complacent without even realizing it has happened. While that is not necessarily bad for everyone, if you have been sitting and hoping for something more out of life, it will not come if you do not reach for it. But perhaps being someone who climbs the...
West Chester University Officially Unveils New Sciences and Engineering Building
Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of West Chester University’s new SECC building were (from left) Dr. Tracey Robinson, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and chief diversity inclusion officer; JT Singh, senior associate vice president and chief information officer; Dr. Jeffery Osgood, deputy provost and vice president for academic operations; Andrew Lehman, vice president for university affairs and chief of staff; Dr. Zebulun Davenport, vice president for university advancement and external affairs; Dr. Laurie Bernotsky, executive vice president and provost; Marc Duey, managing partner of Duce Management and former founder, president, and CEO of ProMetrics; Dr. Susan Fiorentino, professor of management and coordinator for the Master of Science in Human Resource Management program; Dr. Christopher Fiorentino, president of West Chester University; Todd Murphy, vice president for finance and administration; Deb Cornelius, interim executive director of the WCU Foundation; Matthew Holliday ’09, president of WCU Alumni Association; Dr. Tabetha Adkins, interim vice president for student affairs; Dr. Radha Pyati, dean.
