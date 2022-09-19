Read full article on original website
CNET
You Might Have Mold Hiding in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
The Daily South
How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice
Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
CNET
Get the Gunk out of Your Keurig for Better Brewing: 5 Steps to a Clean Machine
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're making your morning coffee with a Keurig each day, it's inevitable that some gunk will gradually accumulate. But keep an eye on it -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can put a damper on the Keurig's performance. Even worse, if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
How to deep-clean a fish tank in a few simple steps
CLEANING your fish tank is important to keep it looking as great as ever and have a good environment for the fish to live in. It can be a headache too, but not anymore, thanks to our simple guide on how to deep-clean a fish tank. How to deep-clean a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Bathtubs?
If you are renovating your bathroom, it is wise to shop around for the best prices. But, which has better deals on bathtubs: Home Depot or Lowe's?
msn.com
How To Easily Remove Soda Stains From Your Carpet
You don't need to worry about spilled soda on your carpet because there are easy methods to remove even the most vibrantly colored smear. What's important is to use the right cleaning products so you don't ruin the color of your rug in the process. According to Cordless Vacuum Guide, bleach-based cleaners will remove the stain but will also get rid of all the dye from your carpet, leaving you with a light spot.
Another Surprising Way a Roll of Aluminum Foil Comes in Handy Around the House
Aluminum foil is a kitchen superhero. Not only does it help line your cookie sheets and keep leftovers fresh, but it also works wonders for polishing silver, removing rust, and spiffing up silverware in your dishwasher. Now we’ve got another surprise for you. We’ve found a new, unexpected use for...
How to Clean a Faucet Aerator
There is a fitting known as a faucet aerator located on the end of most bathroom and kitchen faucets. This fitting mixes air into the water as it passes through the aerator faucet to create a smooth stream made up of numerous tiny water droplets. The sink aerator also acts to restrict the flow of water. This combination of air injection and low faucet flow helps to reduce overall water consumption.
5 best washing machines that make washing your clothes affordable and efficient
How lucky we are to have washing machines. These labour-saving appliances have been common in UK homes since the middle of the 20th century. Washing machines may be close to ubiquitous, but many have been kitted out with new features in recent years. Some can be connected to a smartphone to enable remote operation and other advanced features, and many are now equipped with eco settings that limit the energy or water used in each wash. Even more important than newfangled features are a washing machine’s key performance specifications, including its capacity and energy rating. Before you buy a washing...
How To Easily Clean Your Exterior Windows
If you like to stare out the window as you daydream or just like to glance outside, dirty windows can obscure your view. Here's how to clean them easily.
How to Clean a Bathtub So You Can Enjoy a Proper Soak
Sinking into a tub at the end of a long day can instantly make any stressors feel as light as the bubbles in the bath. Yet, if you don’t know how to clean a bathtub, the grime and soap scum ring around the perimeter, or the mildew where the caulk and grout meet, will only add to your list of worries. Skip ruminating about your cleaning to-do list and plan a bathroom cleaning ahead of time. Even a small detail like a clean bathtub can make you feel happier at home, not to mention, a spotless one prevents harder to deal with issues like mineral deposits, limescale, and ridiculous soap scum.
Apartment Therapy
Aldi Is Selling Coffee Plants — Here’s How To Care for Them
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Why You Should Be Cleaning Your Walls Regularly
Humans built the first walls thousands of years ago, and we’ve been avoiding cleaning them ever since. Smudges around light switches? Of course. A sponge and some gentle soap, and those high-traffic spots are good as new. But the entire wall? Who wants to do that, let alone every...
homedit.com
How to Clean a Popcorn Ceiling
The steps to clean a popcorn ceiling are different from cleaning a flat one. Since popcorn ceilings have a rigid texture, they require gentle cleanings to prevent crumbling. Popcorn ceilings are typical in houses built from the 1930s to the 1990s. They allowed contractors to cover ceiling flaws in a quick and efficient manner. The texture also provides a sound barrier, fueling their popularity.
marthastewart.com
Your Step-by-Step Guide to Cleaning a Couch, From Steaming to Washing by Hand
There are many areas of our homes that we clean regularly—think bed sheets, toilets, and kitchen counters—but other parts often go neglected. If your couch is one of them, it's likely because you have no clue where to start when it comes to cleaning the bulky piece of furniture. Despite this fact, giving your couch a regular, thorough cleaning is necessary to reduce the amount of dirt, pet dander, and germs in your space.
Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?
Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
23 things you probably didn’t know you could clean in your washing machine
It’s common knowledge that the washer is the way to clean clothes, towels and bedsheets, but did you know your shower curtain liner can also be cleaned by doing laundry? From those handy reusable grocery totes to those smelly dog beds, we've put together a list of 23 items you can throw in the washing machine.
The Best Way to Clean Sliding Door Tracks (Including Those Hard-to-Reach Spots!)
If you’re like me, the track on your sliding glass doors presents a frustrating challenge come cleaning day. These tracks are often filled with plenty of little hiding places where dirt (and odors) can build up over time, creating a hot spot for pet hair and debris. Getting that...
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret overstock sale section is packed with problem-solving products, starting at $6
We LOVE a good deal. Every week, we spend hours combing the internet for the very best products at the lowest prices to share with you. But there's only one thing that makes a deal on a product even better: it solves a problem. You probably already know that Amazon...
