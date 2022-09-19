Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range Snow Above 3000 Feet Late Tonight Into Tuesday Snow is expected to develop late tonight above 3000 feet and continue into Tuesday. Up to 3 inches is possible in Atigun Pass. with lesser amounts just below pass level.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Niagara by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Niagara BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara county. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 06:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkshire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE COUNTY At 618 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheffield, or near Great Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Barrington, Sheffield, Otis, Sandisfield, Housatonic, Ashley Falls, New Marlborough, Monterey, Alford, Tyringham, East Sheffield, Hartsville, Konkapot, Gomorrah, New Boston, North Otis, Newsboy Statue, Montville, Alander and Southfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 02:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and east central Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. In east central Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This also includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine and other recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 16:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 430 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life or property threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life or property threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Aguila. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 78 and 87. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Tiger Wash, Grass Wash and Centennial Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of DownEast Maine, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to one quarter of an inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Topsfield, Grand Lake Stream, Codyville Plantation, Dyer Township, Fowler Township, Waite, Codyville, Dyer, Fowler, Lambert Lake and Forest. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 16:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Powder River THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN POWDER RIVER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for McKinley, Sandoval by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: McKinley; Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Sandoval. In west central New Mexico, McKinley. * WHEN...Until 830 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 521 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding in Arroyo Chico, San Miguel Creek, Arroyo San Isidro, Canada la Vacas, and Arroyo Seccion. - The potential exists for flash flooding to develop. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Sandoval and East Central McKinley Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine County through 530 PM MDT At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Hays, or 12 miles west of Zortman, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hays and Lodge Pole. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...McKenzie, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured will be blow around.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Iron, Price by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch will expire for a portion of Utah, including the following area, Zion National Park. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 9 PM MDT this evening.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While breaking wave heights will be lower, dangerous rip currents will likely continue through Saturday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Admiralty Island, Annette Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 14:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-23 14:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Municipality of Skagway; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island Heavy Rain And River Rises Possible Sunday Through Wednesday For SE Alaska An atmospheric river with embedded systems will likely impact Southeast Alaska Sunday through Wednesday. Ensemble guidance has been increasingly indicative of two separate rain events associated with the same atmospheric river; the first for the S half of the panhandle, and the second focused more on the N and central panhandle. These events could bring with them the potential for river rises as substantial rainfall looks increasingly likely. The first event, beginning Sunday, is likely to primarily impact the southern half panhandle as an atmospheric river originating west of Hawaii moves NE and into the area. Moderate to heavy rain is likely at times through the day on Sunday before a developing wave along the atmospheric river begins refocusing the rain across the entirety of the panhandle through much of Monday. A significantly stronger event may impact the N half of the panhandle and NE Gulf Coast from Monday onwards. In the wake of the wave the atmospheric river looks likely to be redirected towards the N half of the panhandle. The plume of moisture could remain over this area through much of Wednesday before another developing wave will likely absorb the remainder of the atmospheric river. Although some uncertainties in the exact location and timing of the atmospheric river remain, ensembles are increasingly indicating that this could result in substantial precipitation totals, and operational guidance is indicating the possibility of 5 year or even 10 year return intervals for some locations. Updates will be made as needed as the event approaches.
weather.gov
Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin BLOWING DUST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING ACROSS THE COLUMBIA BASIN ALONG I-90 * WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust Columbia Basin along I-90. Gusty west winds may kick up dust from recently worked agriculture lands. * WHERE...Coulee City, Othello, Wilbur, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Winchester, Harrington, Creston, Lamona, Ralston, Stratford, Ritzville, Ephrata, Quincy, Electric City, Coulee Dam, and Moses Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside, Stay Alive'.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Comments / 0