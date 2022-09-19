Read full article on original website
NDHP identifies UPS driver killed in Jamestown area crash
Jamestown - The State Patrol has released the name of the UPS driver who died in a crash in Stutsman County Tuesday morning. Ross Bergquist, 37, of Jamestown died from injuries suffered in the crash. Troopers say Bergquist rear-ended a fuel tanker that had slowed to make a turn. The...
JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Jamestown man was pronounced dead after he rear-ended a Fuel Tanker while driving a Freightliner Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m on Highway 281 near Jamestown. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Fuel Tanker, a 52-year-old Jamestown man, was headed south on Highway 281 when […]
FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning in Foster County will face charges. Investigators said 41-year-old Shannon Brandt hit 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his SUV around 2:55 a.m. while he was crossing a street in the city of McHenry. Ellingson later died from his injuries.
A 37-year-old Jamestown man was killed when his box truck rear-ended a fuel tanker this (Tue) morning, about three miles south of the city. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the truck was heading south on Highway 281, following the tanker, which began slowing to make a left turn to the east.
Departments Called to Fire East of Exit 258 Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Both the Jamestown City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a grass fire east of Jamestown Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Rural Fire Chief Brian Paulson says his department was requested for mutual aid by the city department just before 6:30 PM on Sept. 21. “The...
UPDATE: North Dakota Issues All Clear In Rabies Scare
UPDATE: According to the Bismark Tribune, the raccoon tested negative for rabies/. The state Health and Human Services department issued a statement over the weekend announcing the results determined by the North Dakota State University veterinary diagnostic laboratory. The department also defended the decision of authorities to kill the animal for testing of the disease that it says is nearly always fatal.
North Dakota man arrested for running over, killing man with combine
GACKLE, N.D. (KFGO KQDJ) – An investigation is underway after a Gackle, North Dakota man was struck and killed by a combine in a field Tuesday evening. The Stutsman County Sheriff’s office says alcohol was involved. The 57-year-old man died after he was struck by a combine about...
Company Interested in Jamestown Housing Development
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A housing developer is interested in utilizing CDBG funding to help address long-term housing within Jamestown. CDBG, or Community Development Block Grant, is one of the longest-running programs to fund local community development activities with the goal of providing affordable housing, anti-poverty programs, and infrastructure development.
Andrew Raske resigns as head coach
Andrew Raske has resigned as the head coach of the University of Jamestown men's and women's track teams. Raske has taken a position at the University of St. Thomas. He was named UJ head coach in 2021 and spent one season in charge of the Jimmie track and field programs.
