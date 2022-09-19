Why did the Titans trade A.J. Brown? Deal with Eagles, Treylon Burks draft selection fueled by WR's contract desires

Read full article on original website
Related
Top College Football Wide Receiver Is Considering Transfer
USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. might resume his college football career elsewhere. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bryant will strongly consider transferring. If so, he'll be highly sought after. It was announced on Tuesday that Bryant is expected to redshirt this season. The junior wideout has just...
Amon-Ra St. Brown calls out Commanders WR drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown holds a major vendetta against every team that passed on him in the 2021 NFL Draft. That vendetta extends toward the wide receivers they ultimately selected instead, too. St. Brown faced off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, one of the teams that...
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Browns quick hits: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin expected to play vs. Steelers
BEREA − The Browns received good news on the injury front when the team announced Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin are all expected to play Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jadeveon Clowney was the only active player ruled out with an ankle injury, which had occurred on Monday. Clowney suffered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL insider says Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys return is ‘realistic’ in Week 6 versus Eagles
While there’s been various speculation on the return date of Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, one top NFL insider
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
ESPN
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets 'cost us the game'
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took the blame for Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, saying he should've gone down instead of scoring in the final two minutes. Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York...
thecomeback.com
Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners’ diversity problem
When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mike Vrabel: No changes to Titans coaching staff
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was plenty incensed after Monday night’s 41-7 thrashing at the hands of the Buffalo
thecomeback.com
Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches
The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
Yardbarker
Jets Signing WR/KR Diontae Spencer To PS, Releasing P/K Ty Long
The following is an updated practice squad list for the Jets:. Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months. After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin warns that athletic dorms are hurting Penn State in recruiting
Facilities are crucial to a team’s ability to recruit, and dorms are perhaps the most important. One of the country’s best recruiters in James Franklin believes so too. When asked about freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton’s stellar performance this season, Franklin used it to pitch that new dorms would help bring in more guys like him.
Eagles star Darius Slay reveals that he gave James Harden the ball after his pick at the goal line in a bid to meet him after the game - as he admits he only realized his 'favorite player' was there after spotting him on jumbotron
Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay revealed he only gave James Harden the football after his third quarter interception at the goal line so that he could meet the NBA star after his team's 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Slay wheeled away in celebration after his...
Top247 LB Blake Nichelson set to announce commitment on Tuesday with 247Sports
Manteca (Calif.) linebacker Blake Nichelson's announcement date is upon us. The Top247 linebacker will exclusively reveal where he will play his college ball today via an exclusive announcement on the 247Sports YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. PT. In July, Nichelson narrowed down his list of offers to the final three...
Yardbarker
Steelers Signing DB Quincy Wilson To Practice Squad
The following is an updated list of Steelers practice squad players:. LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured) Wilson, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts back in 2017. After three seasons in Indianapolis, the Colts traded him to the Jets this past April for a sixth-round pick. Wilson was in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Two DBs Pulled from Others' Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have added defensive experience to their 53-man roster by signing safety Andrew Adams and cornerback Terrance Mitchell. Adams (pictured) was signed from the Steelers’ practice squad and Mitchell from the Patriots’ practice squad, a source confirmed. The moves were originally reported by...
NBC Sports
Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Veteran Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
Sporting News
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 3: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
We're into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season and most avid fantasy football owners think they have everything figured out. At the very least, we're getting a better idea of which teams are good, bad, and in between, so it gets easier for NFL DFS players to find worthwhile stacks and sleepers when creating lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings contests.
Comments / 0