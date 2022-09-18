Read full article on original website
Related
smithcountyinsider.com
Mr. Andrew “Woody” Gibbs
Mr. Andrew “Woody” Gibbs, age 22 of Carthage, died Sunday afternoon, September 18 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: mother, Valerie Carver and husband Pat of Carthage, father, Andrew Gibbs of Lompoc, California; sister, Nevaeh West of Gordonsville; brothers Jamin Malone and wife Brittany of South Carthage, Benjamin Savage of Brush Creek; daughter, Inessa Rose Gibbs of Nashville; maternal grandmother,, June Ballinger of Carthage, paternal grandmother, Vickey Gibbs of Carthage; 2 nieces, Kaylee Davis, Kimani Malone; nephew, Kannan Malone.
smithcountyinsider.com
Jay Farrell exhibit at the Carthage Junction Depot Oct. 1st
The Carthage Junction Depot is pleased to exhibit the works of photographers and author, Jay Farrell. His recent book series captures the beauty of abandoned places across several states. Asked to describe his work, Farrell replied, “If I were asked to choose one single thing that fascinates me most about exploring the abandoned and forgotten places on our green earth, it would be impossible. Only the vision of an artist can bring to life the beauty in a distressed, blighted building seen merely as an eyesore by most of the public. Part of that beauty is the texture mixed with aged paint, rusted steel, and fragments of the past left behind. That character mixed with the right light, shadow, and composition brings that vision to life.
smithcountyinsider.com
Commodities Distribution September 27th at the Ag Center
The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Smith County on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Smith County Agricultural Center. Sign-up will be available at the distribution site. The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency does not discriminate on...
smithcountyinsider.com
Izzy Cruz-In Benefit & Scott Allmon Memorial Poker Run October 1st & 2nd 2022
The Justified Riding Club and Caney Fork CMT Abate will be holding their annual 9th Annual Izzy Cruz-In Benefit and 8th Annual Scott Allmon Memorial Poker Run on Saturday, October 1st and Sunday 2, 2022. The Izzy Cruz-In Benefit on Saturday, October 1, 2022, will be a family friendly day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
smithcountyinsider.com
Special Called Meeting of Smith County Commission September 12th 2022
The Smith County Commission held its March meeting on the evening of Monday, September 12th 2022. You can watch the full meeting below. Thanks to Powell & Meadows Insurance Agency for sponsoring the live broadcast of this meeting. Subscribe to Smith County Insider’s YouTube channel to stay up-to-date on meeting...
smithcountyinsider.com
tnAchieves Needs 4,500 Volunteer Mentors in One Month
With just one month until the October 21, 2022 deadline, tnAchieves needs 4,500 additional volunteer mentors to serve the TN Promise Class of 2023. 14 mentors are still needed in Smith County. While tnAchieves is more than halfway to its goal of recruiting 9,000 mentors for 2023, there remains a...
smithcountyinsider.com
Ribbon Cutting Celebration marked the opening of the new 15th Judicial District Attorneys Office
Several community leaders, businesses, law office and members of the criminal just community came out to celebrate the grand opening of 15th Judicial District Attorneys’ office on 1001 North Main Street in Carthage, TN on Friday, September 16, 2022. The new facility will provide an office for General Jason...
Comments / 0