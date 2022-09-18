The Carthage Junction Depot is pleased to exhibit the works of photographers and author, Jay Farrell. His recent book series captures the beauty of abandoned places across several states. Asked to describe his work, Farrell replied, “If I were asked to choose one single thing that fascinates me most about exploring the abandoned and forgotten places on our green earth, it would be impossible. Only the vision of an artist can bring to life the beauty in a distressed, blighted building seen merely as an eyesore by most of the public. Part of that beauty is the texture mixed with aged paint, rusted steel, and fragments of the past left behind. That character mixed with the right light, shadow, and composition brings that vision to life.

