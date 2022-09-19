Kick off the start of the Fall season with some fun on Thursday, September 22, from 7-8:30 p.m.! Berks Parks staff will guide a twilight hike on the forested trails of Antietam Lake Park by the light of glowsticks to celebrate the first day of fall. Enjoy the beauty of the forest as we learn about the park, local flora and fauna and experience the park in a new way. This is a one-of-a-kind experience for families in one of our beautiful parks!

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO