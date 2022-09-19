Read full article on original website
RACC, Muhlenberg College Sign Guaranteed Transfer Admissions Agreement
Reading, PA – On Monday, September 19, Reading Area Community College (RACC) signed a guaranteed transfer agreement with Muhlenberg College in the River Room of the Yocum Library on the RACC campus. RACC and the Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies entered into a program-to-program agreement for RACC students...
Albright College’s Empowering Voices Day Open to Public
A full day of Empowering Albright Voices panels and activities brings awareness to important social topics. READING, PA – Albright College will host its fourth Empowering Albright Voices day on Oct. 7 – a full day of panels and activities that bring awareness to important social topics. The evening of October 6th kicks off the events with a keynote by Patrice Rankine, Ph.D., a discussion on tensions and challenges in building shared meaning within a diverse society, drawing from playwrights, poets and artists to illustrate how we might find resources to build shared meaning.
Passenger Rail Authority Appoints Frawley as Interim Executive Director
READING, PA – Members of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA) voted unanimously to appoint Thomas E. Frawley, P.E. Esq, as Interim Executive Director for the SRPRA, effectively immediately. As Interim Executive Director, Mr. Frawley will lead the SRPRA through its efforts to restore passenger rail service between...
Berks Author and Former NYC Litigator releases ‘How to Leave the Law’
Animal Cruelty is Symptom of a Disease. There is a Cure. From the acclaimed authors of Life After Law and Lawyer Interrupted comes the newest definitive guide for every lawyer who has ever wondered: “What now?”. Synthesizing over two decades of combined research and experience helping transitioning lawyers reflect,...
City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting 9-19-22
The 2021 External Audit – Herbein & Co. (Presentation) among other business is discussed. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Center of Excellence for Addiction 9-19-22
The BCHC’s Center of Excellence for Addiction is discussed by Felicita Torres-Ayala, MAT Case Manager, with Jose Lugo, a Certified Recovery Specialist. Hosted by Deb Hartranft. From the program: Berks Community Health Center Presents.
Humane PA Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend & Flea Market
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a weekend full of events, featuring a pet food donation drive benefitting Spike’s Pet Pantry, a fee-waived adoption weekend, and a flea market featuring a variety of vendors. This three-day event will take place on Friday, September 23rd, through Sunday, September 25th, at our Lancaster...
Join Berks County Parks for FREE Fall Glow Hike
Kick off the start of the Fall season with some fun on Thursday, September 22, from 7-8:30 p.m.! Berks Parks staff will guide a twilight hike on the forested trails of Antietam Lake Park by the light of glowsticks to celebrate the first day of fall. Enjoy the beauty of the forest as we learn about the park, local flora and fauna and experience the park in a new way. This is a one-of-a-kind experience for families in one of our beautiful parks!
