Read full article on original website
Related
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
‘Jeopardy!’ Enters New Era With “Current Slang” Category That Has Viewers Cracking Up
Science, geography, politics, the arts – Jeopardy! has a vast array of categories that are both constant and reflect the times. One of the latest categories introduced is especially topical: Current Slang. The answers within this category have given a hilarious window into American vernacular as it is today.
Comments / 0