Malvern, PA

VISTA Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges!. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
MARCUS HOOK, PA
Exton, PA
Malvern, PA
Greencastle, PA
Malvern, PA
MacElree Harvey Becomes One of Eastern PA’s Largest Firms After Newest Acquisition

Image via MacElree Harvey. West Chester-based MacElree Harvey has announced that the Delaware Law firm of Losco & Marconi will join the firm effective Sept. 1, 2022. Previous Partners of Losco & Marconi, P.A., a Delaware civic litigation and transactional law firm, Daniel R. Losco, Esquire and Thomas C. Marconi, Esquire join as a valuable addition to MacElree Harvey’s growing Delaware practice.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston

Charles "Chip" Huston.Image via Legacy.com. It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Dozens of Chester County Environmental Projects Approved for Funding

Chester County will receive millions of dollars through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for a variety of environmental projects, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. The fund uses the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program to finance planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open spaces, parks, and beautification projects.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
How a West Bradford Artist Supports His Community

West Chester Mayor Lillian DeBaptiste, left, and artist David Katz.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. Oil renderings of scenes from Chester County and the Delaware Valley show a “grittier” side of the area, thanks to the talent of West Bradford artist David Katz. Community leaders have taken quite an interest in his work, allowing Katz to take his art beyond his 128 East Gay Street gallery, writes Bill Rettew for Daily Local News.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Malvern Bank to Host Renowned Charity Polo Event This Weekend

Join Malvern Bank for an event at a beautiful location that will fill you with fun, food, and good feelings, as you enjoy the day knowing that you contributed to improving the lives of those in need. The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation will host its largest fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Grounds in Toughkenamon.
TOUGHKENAMON, PA
Three Landmark Chester County Restaurants Undergo Major Changes

Three restaurant landmarks in Chester County are currently undergoing major changes and will soon reopen under new management, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The fine-dining destination Vickers in Exton closed last year after five decades of serving delicious meals to the public. The restaurant is currently being turned...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Wayne’s City Hydration Quenches Patients One Drip at a Time

Image via City Hydration. City Hydration opened up its doors in July, and has been giving the Main Line the ultimate spa treatment ever since. While other med spas already provide IV infusions, City Hydration is the first official “IV bar” in the area writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line.
WAYNE, PA
