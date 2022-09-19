Read full article on original website
Chester County Leadership: Lauren Wochok, Dean, Valley Forge Military Academy and College
Lauren Wochok, Dean of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, spoke with VISTA Today about how her youth and experiences have enabled her to take the helm at Valley Forge Military Academy and how growing up in a diverse community in a multi-generational household grounded her, helping her to relate well among her students.
VISTA Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges!. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
These Local Craft Breweries Reported Hoppy Growth Results Last Year
Some local craft breweries in Chester County and Pennsylvania reported significant growth last year after a pandemic-driven sales slump in 2020, writes Mike D’Onofrio for Axios. Iron Hill Brewery in West Chester and Exton, which is the seventh largest craft brewery in the state by production volume in 2021...
West Chester University Officially Unveils New Sciences and Engineering Building
Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s recent ribbon-cutting of the SECC building is the latest evidence that the university is a powerhouse to be reckoned with.
Malvern’s Camilla Hall Remains a Powerhouse of Peace in the Backyard of Chester County
Camilla Hall.Image via Camilla Hall. As fall approaches, many seasonal festivities happen in the county’s backyard, such as the Oktoberfest at Camilla Hall. Camilla Hall may be one of those places that you have passed many times and may not have even realized it.
MacElree Harvey Becomes One of Eastern PA’s Largest Firms After Newest Acquisition
Image via MacElree Harvey. West Chester-based MacElree Harvey has announced that the Delaware Law firm of Losco & Marconi will join the firm effective Sept. 1, 2022. Previous Partners of Losco & Marconi, P.A., a Delaware civic litigation and transactional law firm, Daniel R. Losco, Esquire and Thomas C. Marconi, Esquire join as a valuable addition to MacElree Harvey’s growing Delaware practice.
Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston
Charles "Chip" Huston.Image via Legacy.com. It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
ChristianaCare Plans Its Approach to Opening Former Jennersville Hospital
While it is committed to reopening the former Jennersville Hospital campus in West Grove as quickly as possible, Wilmington-based ChristianaCare has acknowledged that it will take more than 12 months for that to happen, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. ChristianaCare acquired Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health for...
West Chester University Community Welcomed Back as Enthusiastic Goals Unveiled
A welcome back address Thursday afternoon for the West Chester University community was filled with great optimism as the school begins its fall semester. Student success, student diversity, inclusiveness, and academic excellence topped a list of goals, achieved with the support of tutors, on-campus student success coordinators, and a community of educators.
Dozens of Chester County Environmental Projects Approved for Funding
Chester County will receive millions of dollars through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for a variety of environmental projects, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. The fund uses the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program to finance planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open spaces, parks, and beautification projects.
How a West Bradford Artist Supports His Community
West Chester Mayor Lillian DeBaptiste, left, and artist David Katz.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. Oil renderings of scenes from Chester County and the Delaware Valley show a “grittier” side of the area, thanks to the talent of West Bradford artist David Katz. Community leaders have taken quite an interest in his work, allowing Katz to take his art beyond his 128 East Gay Street gallery, writes Bill Rettew for Daily Local News.
CCEDC Unveils Details of $20 Million Fund for Small Businesses in Eastern Pennsylvania
Image via Chester County Economic Development Council. One week after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding to assist small businesses, the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has worked to detail how those funds will benefit small businesses in eight counties across eastern Pennsylvania.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
Malvern Bank to Host Renowned Charity Polo Event This Weekend
Join Malvern Bank for an event at a beautiful location that will fill you with fun, food, and good feelings, as you enjoy the day knowing that you contributed to improving the lives of those in need. The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation will host its largest fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Grounds in Toughkenamon.
Three Landmark Chester County Restaurants Undergo Major Changes
Three restaurant landmarks in Chester County are currently undergoing major changes and will soon reopen under new management, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The fine-dining destination Vickers in Exton closed last year after five decades of serving delicious meals to the public. The restaurant is currently being turned...
Highly Anticipated Mixed-Use Community in Downingtown Beginning to Take Shape
River Station, a residential and retail development project in Downingtown, is edging closer to completion, with phase one set to be done by November, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The first phase includes the construction of 203 apartment units and 10,000 square feet of retail space, according...
Phoenixville Residents Appeal for ‘Goldmine’ Acreage of Kindergarten Center to be Saved
Former Phoenixville Kindergarten Center.Image via Daily Local News. Phoenixville residents asked the Borough Council to take charge of the Second Avenue property that was once used by the kindergarten center instead of seeing it developed by the Toll Brothers, writes Evan Brandt for the Daily Local News.
Wayne’s City Hydration Quenches Patients One Drip at a Time
Image via City Hydration. City Hydration opened up its doors in July, and has been giving the Main Line the ultimate spa treatment ever since. While other med spas already provide IV infusions, City Hydration is the first official “IV bar” in the area writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line.
Seven Church Farm School Students Honored by College Board’s National Recognition Programs
Images via Church Farm School. The College Board’s four recognition programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — honor underrepresented students for their academic achievements.
Kennett Library, Chester County Hospital Partner for New Health Initiative
Kennett Library and Chester County Hospital will offer a series of upcoming events as part of a “Live Better” initiative highlighting health literacy’s importance. The first event, scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Kennett Friends Meeting House, will focus on healthy eating.
