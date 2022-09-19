Read full article on original website
Youth media program helps students learn skills as they build connections
Teens and young adults ages 16-29 have a chance to join a film and photography workshop for free while partnering with students in Ghana Africa virtually who are learning the same things.
New Adaptive Dance Programs Join Catalog of Offerings at the Upper Main Line YMCA
Image via Upper Main Line YMCA. The Upper Main Line YMCA will add three Adaptive Dance programs to its catalog of offerings this fall after Claire Jones, dance director, received her certification as an adaptive dance teacher through the Boston Ballet.
VISTA Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges!. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
West Chester University Community Welcomed Back as Enthusiastic Goals Unveiled
A welcome back address Thursday afternoon for the West Chester University community was filled with great optimism as the school begins its fall semester. Student success, student diversity, inclusiveness, and academic excellence topped a list of goals, achieved with the support of tutors, on-campus student success coordinators, and a community of educators.
VISTA Leadership Megastars — Rebecca Worthington
Rebecca Worthington, a graduate of Downingtown High School, is the Vice President of Marketing at Benchmark Federal Credit Union, which has been serving the community for more than 80 years and is the only federal credit union to exclusively serve Chester County.
Seven Church Farm School Students Honored by College Board’s National Recognition Programs
Images via Church Farm School. The College Board’s four recognition programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — honor underrepresented students for their academic achievements.
