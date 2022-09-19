Read full article on original website
Moeller High School running back Jordan Marshall is the WCPO player of the week
Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall has helped to lead the Crusaders to a No. 1 ranking in the Ohio Division I state media poll.
NFL・
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 4
Laurel Highlands (2-2, 0-1) at Latrobe (2-2, 0-1) Both teams are coming off conference opening losses. Laurel Highlands was blanked by McKeesport, 33-0, and Latrobe was beaten by Thomas Jefferson, 31-21. The Wildcats have dropped their past two games. The teams haven’t met since 1999. Latrobe leads the series 10-7, but Laurel Highlands has won the last five meetings. The first meeting was 1980 and the Wildcats won, 22-16. … The Mustangs’ offense couldn’t get untracked against the Tigers’ swarming defense. Quarterback Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit, was held to 21 yards rushing and completed 4 of 13 passes for 86 yards and two interceptions. Gallagher has rushed for seven touchdowns and thrown for five. Antwan Black and Keondre DeShields each have three touchdowns. Latrobe’s Robby Fulton rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns against Thomas Jefferson. He has rushed for 695 yards and 11 touchdowns. H-back Corey Boerio has five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Tribune-Review
Unbeaten Hempfield readies for its biggest game in decades, a clash with Penn-Trafford
It’s one of the biggest questions asked by casual high school football fans in Westmoreland County: Why can’t Hempfield be a consistent winner?. Why can’t the largest school in the county be successful?. The school has been very successful in other sports such as baseball, basketball, softball,...
hk-now.com
Girls Soccer 2022: HKHS Wins With A Shutout Over North Branford/Hale-Ray
(September 19, 2022)—The Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Soccer team secured their first win of the season with a 5-0 rout against North Branford/Nathan Hale-Ray on September 17, 2022. The Cougars defense, led by Caroline Conte and Payton Rich, prevented any shots from being taken today. While no shots were taken, goalkeepers Vyv Laurenza and Ryleigh Johnson combined to communicate effectively, providing direction and support for HK. On the scoring side, it didn’t take long for HK to get on the board.
Hillsborough over No. 6 North Hunterdon - Field hockey recap
Hannah Bianchino scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to spark Hillsborough to a 3-2 victory over North Hunterdon, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Hillsborough. Giulia Cicciari also scored and Kaitlyn Williams had an assist to help Hillsborough improve to 4-1-1. Lauren Masters scored both goals...
Lawrence over Hopewell Valley- Field hockey recap
Rebecca Maccaroni scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter to lead Lawrence to a 2-1 win over Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Lawrence (3-1) trailed, 1-0 at halftime, before Bella Sanella tied it up in the third quarter. Sanella finished with a goal and an assist, while Abby Duncan made five saves in the win.
Jedeloo was named PSAC Field Hockey Athlete of the Week
Shippensburg University sophomore Tess Jedeloo (Amsterdam, The Netherlands/Hervormd Lyceum Zuid) was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Field Hockey Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon after totaling five goals in a three-game span. Jedeloo, scored two goals in a 4-3 overtime victory over Mansfield, including the game-winning overtime goal.
No. 15 East Brunswick tops J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mandleur scored two goals to help lead East Brunswick, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past J.P. Stevens 7-0 in East Brunswick. Emma Bergamotto also had two goals with Sydney Taha tallying a goal and an assist. Samara Stein had a goal and Claudia Volino scored off of a penalty kick. Theresa Steiner added two assists with Hayley Cepeda and Addison Carr also had an assist each.
West Deptford over No. 16 Haddon Heights - Field hockey recap
Emerson Goldberg scored two goals and dished out one assist as West Deptford shutout Haddon Heights, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 6-0 in West Deptford. Kassidy Yarusso scored two goals in the first quarter to give West Deptford (5-0) an early advantage. Haddon Heights (2-2) finished with 10...
No. 3 Camden Catholic defeats Cherry Hill West - Field hockey recap
Jacki Connolly, Brooke Mitchell, and Reagan Stauts each scored a goal to lead Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Cherry Hill West 3-0 in Cherry Hill. Camden Catholic (4-0) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the fourth quarter. Rebecca Armstrong...
Montville over Sparta - field hockey recap
Junior Kyra Fall scored a hat trick as Montville defeated Sparta, 4-2 in Montville. Fall now has four goals on the season. Ava Custode scored the other goal for Montville. Jillian Butler and Grace Costello combined for the shutout in goal. Montville (4-1) won its third consecutive game. Sparta (3-2)...
Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
Prep Roundup: Clinton boys soccer tops Onsted
ONSTED – Clinton boys soccer headed to Onsted Monday for a Lenawee County Athletic Association matchup. The Redwolves would take a 4-1 lead at the half and never looked back as Clinton came out on top, 5-2. Top Performers. Clinton. Ryan Tschirhart: 1 Goal, 3 Assists. Sylas Montgomery: 2...
