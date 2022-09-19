Read full article on original website
Penn State Brandywine Hosts College Admissions Fair Sept. 29
Penn State Brandywine is hosting a free regional college fair Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Commons/Athletic Center gymnasium at the Media campus. The Delaware County Regional College Fair was created by the Pennsylvania Association of College Admissions Counselors to give high school students easier access to information on potential colleges they might want to attend.
West Chester University Community Welcomed Back as Enthusiastic Goals Unveiled
A welcome back address Thursday afternoon for the West Chester University community was filled with great optimism as the school begins its fall semester. Student success, student diversity, inclusiveness, and academic excellence topped a list of goals, achieved with the support of tutors, on-campus student success coordinators, and a community of educators.
Chester County Leadership: Lauren Wochok, Dean, Valley Forge Military Academy and College
Lauren Wochok, Dean of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, spoke with VISTA Today about how her youth and experiences have enabled her to take the helm at Valley Forge Military Academy and how growing up in a diverse community in a multi-generational household grounded her, helping her to relate well among her students.
Seven Church Farm School Students Honored by College Board’s National Recognition Programs
Images via Church Farm School. The College Board’s four recognition programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — honor underrepresented students for their academic achievements.
West Chester University Officially Unveils New Sciences and Engineering Building
Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of West Chester University’s new SECC building were (from left) Dr. Tracey Robinson, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and chief diversity inclusion officer; JT Singh, senior associate vice president and chief information officer; Dr. Jeffery Osgood, deputy provost and vice president for academic operations; Andrew Lehman, vice president for university affairs and chief of staff; Dr. Zebulun Davenport, vice president for university advancement and external affairs; Dr. Laurie Bernotsky, executive vice president and provost; Marc Duey, managing partner of Duce Management and former founder, president, and CEO of ProMetrics; Dr. Susan Fiorentino, professor of management and coordinator for the Master of Science in Human Resource Management program; Dr. Christopher Fiorentino, president of West Chester University; Todd Murphy, vice president for finance and administration; Deb Cornelius, interim executive director of the WCU Foundation; Matthew Holliday ’09, president of WCU Alumni Association; Dr. Tabetha Adkins, interim vice president for student affairs; Dr. Radha Pyati, dean.
VISTA Leadership Megastars — Kyle Boyer
Dr. Kyle Boyer, a Berwyn native and Conestoga High School graduate, is the Senior Pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Coatesville and the Dean of Students at Norristown High School. Boyer earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from George Washington University, master’s degrees in Education and Public Administration from...
Four Ways Private School Can Be Affordable
Image via Betsy Barron Photography. You want the best education for your son. You want his high school experience to ensure he’s well-rounded, playing team sports, taking on leadership roles, and participating in community service. You know he can build on a solid academic foundation with a successful career and as a leader in his community. After all, you want to raise a citizen of the world.
N.Y. Times: Coatesville High School One of Many Facing Shortage of Protective Football Gear
As supply chain problems continue to slow manufacturing, coaches around the nation, including at Coatesville Area Senior High School, are scrambling to get protective gear for their teams, writes Jeré Longman for the New York Times. As the third game approached on Friday for Coatesville, Coach Matt Ortega said...
Longwood Gardens Wins Prestigious National Educational Award
Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square has once again been recognized with the Pinnacle Award, a prestigious national educational award, for bringing 1,100 acres of beauty into classrooms near and far, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio. Longwood Gardens received its fifth Pinnacle Award in seven years for its virtual field...
Malvern’s Camilla Hall Remains a Powerhouse of Peace in the Backyard of Chester County
As fall approaches, many seasonal festivities happen in the county’s backyard, such as the Oktoberfest at Camilla Hall. Camilla Hall may be one of those places that you have passed many times and may not have even realized it. All are welcome to the grounds of Camilla Hall on...
Chester County Leadership: David Zellers, Director of Commerce at Montgomery County
David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County. David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.
These Local Craft Breweries Reported Hoppy Growth Results Last Year
Some local craft breweries in Chester County and Pennsylvania reported significant growth last year after a pandemic-driven sales slump in 2020, writes Mike D’Onofrio for Axios. Iron Hill Brewery in West Chester and Exton, which is the seventh largest craft brewery in the state by production volume in 2021...
Phoenixville Residents Appeal for ‘Goldmine’ Acreage of Kindergarten Center to be Saved
Former Phoenixville Kindergarten Center.Image via Daily Local News. Phoenixville residents asked the Borough Council to take charge of the Second Avenue property that was once used by the kindergarten center instead of seeing it developed by the Toll Brothers, writes Evan Brandt for the Daily Local News.
Dozens of Chester County Environmental Projects Approved for Funding
Chester County will receive millions of dollars through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for a variety of environmental projects, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. The fund uses the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program to finance planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open spaces, parks, and beautification projects.
Kennett Library, Chester County Hospital Partner for New Health Initiative
Kennett Library and Chester County Hospital will offer a series of upcoming events as part of a “Live Better” initiative highlighting health literacy’s importance. The first event, scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Kennett Friends Meeting House, will focus on healthy eating.
Highly Anticipated Mixed-Use Community in Downingtown Beginning to Take Shape
River Station, a residential and retail development project in Downingtown, is edging closer to completion, with phase one set to be done by November, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The first phase includes the construction of 203 apartment units and 10,000 square feet of retail space, according...
Malvern Bank to Host Renowned Charity Polo Event This Weekend
Join Malvern Bank for an event at a beautiful location that will fill you with fun, food, and good feelings, as you enjoy the day knowing that you contributed to improving the lives of those in need. The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation will host its largest fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Grounds in Toughkenamon.
MacElree Harvey Becomes One of Eastern PA’s Largest Firms After Newest Acquisition
West Chester-based MacElree Harvey has announced that the Delaware Law firm of Losco & Marconi will join the firm effective Sept. 1, 2022. Previous Partners of Losco & Marconi, P.A., a Delaware civic litigation and transactional law firm, Daniel R. Losco, Esquire and Thomas C. Marconi, Esquire join as a valuable addition to MacElree Harvey’s growing Delaware practice.
CCEDC Unveils Details of $20 Million Fund for Small Businesses in Eastern Pennsylvania
Image via Chester County Economic Development Council. One week after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding to assist small businesses, the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has worked to detail how those funds will benefit small businesses in eight counties across eastern Pennsylvania.
Crozer Health Closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Striking nurses picketing outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital in March 2017. Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill is closing and becoming an inpatient behavioral health center by next spring, according to owner Crozer Health, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The announcement was made Wednesday, Sept. 21. Current...
