Haverford, PA

VISTA.Today

Penn State Brandywine Hosts College Admissions Fair Sept. 29

Penn State Brandywine is hosting a free regional college fair Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Commons/Athletic Center gymnasium at the Media campus. The Delaware County Regional College Fair was created by the Pennsylvania Association of College Admissions Counselors to give high school students easier access to information on potential colleges they might want to attend.
MEDIA, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Officially Unveils New Sciences and Engineering Building

Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of West Chester University’s new SECC building were (from left) Dr. Tracey Robinson, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and chief diversity inclusion officer; JT Singh, senior associate vice president and chief information officer; Dr. Jeffery Osgood, deputy provost and vice president for academic operations; Andrew Lehman, vice president for university affairs and chief of staff; Dr. Zebulun Davenport, vice president for university advancement and external affairs; Dr. Laurie Bernotsky, executive vice president and provost; Marc Duey, managing partner of Duce Management and former founder, president, and CEO of ProMetrics; Dr. Susan Fiorentino, professor of management and coordinator for the Master of Science in Human Resource Management program; Dr. Christopher Fiorentino, president of West Chester University; Todd Murphy, vice president for finance and administration; Deb Cornelius, interim executive director of the WCU Foundation; Matthew Holliday ’09, president of WCU Alumni Association; Dr. Tabetha Adkins, interim vice president for student affairs; Dr. Radha Pyati, dean.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Leadership Megastars — Kyle Boyer

Dr. Kyle Boyer, a Berwyn native and Conestoga High School graduate, is the Senior Pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Coatesville and the Dean of Students at Norristown High School. Boyer earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from George Washington University, master’s degrees in Education and Public Administration from...
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Four Ways Private School Can Be Affordable

Image via Betsy Barron Photography. You want the best education for your son. You want his high school experience to ensure he’s well-rounded, playing team sports, taking on leadership roles, and participating in community service. You know he can build on a solid academic foundation with a successful career and as a leader in his community. After all, you want to raise a citizen of the world.
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: David Zellers, Director of Commerce at Montgomery County

David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County. David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Education
VISTA.Today

Dozens of Chester County Environmental Projects Approved for Funding

Chester County will receive millions of dollars through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for a variety of environmental projects, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. The fund uses the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program to finance planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open spaces, parks, and beautification projects.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank to Host Renowned Charity Polo Event This Weekend

Join Malvern Bank for an event at a beautiful location that will fill you with fun, food, and good feelings, as you enjoy the day knowing that you contributed to improving the lives of those in need. The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation will host its largest fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Grounds in Toughkenamon.
TOUGHKENAMON, PA
VISTA.Today

MacElree Harvey Becomes One of Eastern PA’s Largest Firms After Newest Acquisition

West Chester-based MacElree Harvey has announced that the Delaware Law firm of Losco & Marconi will join the firm effective Sept. 1, 2022. Previous Partners of Losco & Marconi, P.A., a Delaware civic litigation and transactional law firm, Daniel R. Losco, Esquire and Thomas C. Marconi, Esquire join as a valuable addition to MacElree Harvey’s growing Delaware practice.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Crozer Health Closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Striking nurses picketing outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital in March 2017. Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill is closing and becoming an inpatient behavioral health center by next spring, according to owner Crozer Health, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The announcement was made Wednesday, Sept. 21. Current...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
