ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee

This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenixville, PA
Entertainment
City
Phoenixville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
VISTA.Today

Coatesville Vintage Grand Prix Attracts Thousands of Spectators as Drivers Roar Through City Streets

Thousands flocked to the City of Coatesville for the sixth annual Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix. Fans were treated to the thrill of watching drivers of vintage racing cars and motorcycles dating from 1900 to 1977 compete individually over a challenging 2.2-mile road course that wound through the heart of historic Coatesville, complete with old-style straw bales.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

How a West Bradford Artist Supports His Community

West Chester Mayor Lillian DeBaptiste, left, and artist David Katz. Oil renderings of scenes from Chester County and the Delaware Valley show a “grittier” side of the area, thanks to the talent of West Bradford artist David Katz. Community leaders have taken quite an interest in his work, allowing Katz to take his art beyond his 128 East Gay Street gallery, writes Bill Rettew for Daily Local News.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston

Charles "Chip" Huston.Image via Legacy.com. It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
VISTA.Today

Three Landmark Chester County Restaurants Undergo Major Changes

Three restaurant landmarks in Chester County are currently undergoing major changes and will soon reopen under new management, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The fine-dining destination Vickers in Exton closed last year after five decades of serving delicious meals to the public. The restaurant is currently being turned...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Broomsticks#Friendship#The Phoenixville Jaycees#Diagon Alley#Sweet Brew Phoenixville#Colonial Theatre Facebook
VISTA.Today

VISTA Leadership Megastars — Laurie Ryan

Laurie Ryan, who grew up in Drexel Hill and Havertown and graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School, is the President of the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce. Ryan, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Food Marketing from Saint Joseph’s University, said that her proudest professional achievement is leading the ERCC and being a part of something so great.
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Dozens of Chester County Environmental Projects Approved for Funding

Chester County will receive millions of dollars through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for a variety of environmental projects, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. The fund uses the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program to finance planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open spaces, parks, and beautification projects.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: David Zellers, Director of Commerce at Montgomery County

David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County. David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges!. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
MARCUS HOOK, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy