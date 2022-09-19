Read full article on original website
Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee
This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
Malvern’s Camilla Hall Remains a Powerhouse of Peace in the Backyard of Chester County
As fall approaches, many seasonal festivities happen in the county’s backyard, such as the Oktoberfest at Camilla Hall. Camilla Hall may be one of those places that you have passed many times and may not have even realized it. All are welcome to the grounds of Camilla Hall on...
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
Cecilia Yaworski, center.Image via FOX 29. West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29.
See Which Two Local Eateries Made The New York Times’ Favorite Restaurant List
West Chester and Philadelphia both have their representatives on The New York Times’ Restaurant List of 50 favorite eateries in the country for 2022. Andiario in West Chester and Gabriella’s Vietnam in Philadelphia wowed the publication with their amazing food that has been consistently good throughout the years.
Coatesville Vintage Grand Prix Attracts Thousands of Spectators as Drivers Roar Through City Streets
Thousands flocked to the City of Coatesville for the sixth annual Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix. Fans were treated to the thrill of watching drivers of vintage racing cars and motorcycles dating from 1900 to 1977 compete individually over a challenging 2.2-mile road course that wound through the heart of historic Coatesville, complete with old-style straw bales.
How a West Bradford Artist Supports His Community
West Chester Mayor Lillian DeBaptiste, left, and artist David Katz. Oil renderings of scenes from Chester County and the Delaware Valley show a “grittier” side of the area, thanks to the talent of West Bradford artist David Katz. Community leaders have taken quite an interest in his work, allowing Katz to take his art beyond his 128 East Gay Street gallery, writes Bill Rettew for Daily Local News.
These Local Craft Breweries Reported Hoppy Growth Results Last Year
Some local craft breweries in Chester County and Pennsylvania reported significant growth last year after a pandemic-driven sales slump in 2020, writes Mike D’Onofrio for Axios. Iron Hill Brewery in West Chester and Exton, which is the seventh largest craft brewery in the state by production volume in 2021...
Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston
Charles "Chip" Huston.Image via Legacy.com. It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
Three Landmark Chester County Restaurants Undergo Major Changes
Three restaurant landmarks in Chester County are currently undergoing major changes and will soon reopen under new management, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The fine-dining destination Vickers in Exton closed last year after five decades of serving delicious meals to the public. The restaurant is currently being turned...
Longwood Gardens Wins Prestigious National Educational Award
Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square has once again been recognized with the Pinnacle Award, a prestigious national educational award, for bringing 1,100 acres of beauty into classrooms near and far, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio. Longwood Gardens received its fifth Pinnacle Award in seven years for its virtual field...
Highly Anticipated Mixed-Use Community in Downingtown Beginning to Take Shape
River Station, a residential and retail development project in Downingtown, is edging closer to completion, with phase one set to be done by November, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The first phase includes the construction of 203 apartment units and 10,000 square feet of retail space, according...
West Chester University Officially Unveils New Sciences and Engineering Building
Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s recent ribbon-cutting of the SECC building is the latest evidence that the university is a powerhouse to be reckoned with.
VISTA Leadership Megastars — Laurie Ryan
Laurie Ryan, who grew up in Drexel Hill and Havertown and graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School, is the President of the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce. Ryan, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Food Marketing from Saint Joseph’s University, said that her proudest professional achievement is leading the ERCC and being a part of something so great.
Phoenixville Residents Appeal for ‘Goldmine’ Acreage of Kindergarten Center to be Saved
Former Phoenixville Kindergarten Center.Image via Daily Local News. Phoenixville residents asked the Borough Council to take charge of the Second Avenue property that was once used by the kindergarten center instead of seeing it developed by the Toll Brothers, writes Evan Brandt for the Daily Local News.
Bed Bath & Beyond Exton Location Safe for Now As Retailer Implements Closure Plans
Image via Autumn Johnson, West Chester Patch. Bed Bath & Beyond is currently in the process of closing several locations, but the Exton store is not one of them, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch.
Dozens of Chester County Environmental Projects Approved for Funding
Chester County will receive millions of dollars through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for a variety of environmental projects, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. The fund uses the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program to finance planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open spaces, parks, and beautification projects.
Chester County Leadership: David Zellers, Director of Commerce at Montgomery County
David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County. David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
Seven Church Farm School Students Honored by College Board’s National Recognition Programs
Images via Church Farm School. The College Board’s four recognition programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — honor underrepresented students for their academic achievements.
VISTA Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges!. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
