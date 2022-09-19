Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Cool & breezy for the first day of fall
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last full day of summer saw severe storms in the morning and a blast of heat with some humidity in the afternoon. Conditions have turned cooler on this first day of fall, and we’re expected to consistently stay cooler to ring in the new season. In fact, lake-effect kicks up today (surely a sign fall is here!) before drier conditions on Friday.
WNEM
Storm chances this evening into Wednesday, cooler Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for some showers and a small chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. Past any rain chances mid-week, the attention will turn to much cooler temperatures; just in time for the first day of fall!. Here’s...
WNEM
Severe storms cause damage, power outages in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) -The storms Wednesday morning packed quite a punch and knocked out power in parts of Bay County. Both the county courthouse and the county health department closed due to the outages. “I was sitting on Second Street in my car and I saw a giant lightning...
Morning Sun
Mid-Michigan weather: Heat wave five years ago
Between Thursday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 26th, 2017, a six-day stretch of high temperatures 91 degrees or hotter occurred. This was a significant late September heat wave to impact mid-Michigan, which interestingly occurred late in the season and was both hotter and longer than any other stretch of weather during the true summer months of 2017. 90 degrees did occur in both June and July, but not in August that year. For reference, the normal high temperature here locally in Mt. Pleasant during late September is around 70 degrees. This means that temperatures were 20+ degrees above normal for 6 consecutive days, which, as you might have guessed, put us in record breaking heat territory. The observed highs in order from September 21st through September 26th were as follows: 92°, 96°, 96°, 95°, 91°, 93°. Nearly each of these values each day set a new record high for the date, braking previous records ranging from 86° to 94°. On Saturday, September 23rd, 2017, there was a point in time when Mt. Pleasant was sitting at what would end up being its high temperature for the day of 96°, which made it the hottest temperature being observed at that moment in the entire United States. Yes, Mt. Pleasant was not just the hottest location in Michigan, but the hottest location across the U.S.! Central Michigan football was facing off against Miami that day at Kelly Shorts Stadium and the result was a 31-14 loss. It was a long, hot, and difficult day, especially for the Marching Chips. Certainly a heatwave that will be remembered for a long time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Power outages reported in Bay County after severe storms
BAY CITY, MI - A line of severe thunderstorms swept through Bay County and the surrounding area during the morning hours causing power outages to pop up. Severe warned storms crossed the Bay City area shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Bay City Electric Light and Power issued a statement on social media that there have been reports of outages in the area and that crews are responding. The department is reminding residents to stay clear of downed power lines.
WNEM
Storm Damage in Bay County causes closures and damages
Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. Here are the top stories we are following this evening. The next two home games for Jaguars’ fans will be attended by invitation only following a decision made Friday. Serenity House: Recovery Month. Updated: 6 hours...
WNEM
STARS to resume charging fares beginning in October
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) has announced it will resume charging fares starting Oct. 1, but at a reduced rate. STARS said main bus route fares will be reduced from $1.50 to $1 for the general public and from $0.75 to $0.50 for seniors and disabled people. LIFT paratransit rides will be reduced from $2.75 to $2. Thirty day passes for mainline bus routes will be reduced from $60 to $40 for the general public and from $40 to $20 for seniors and ADA riders.
WNEM
Bay Co. courts, health department closed Wednesday due to power outage
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County courthouses and health department will be closed for the rest of Wednesday due to a power outage caused by a severe thunderstorm. Bay City Electric, Light and Power is aware of the outage. Residents should stay away from all downed power lines....
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘A little hectic’: Two homecoming parades Friday will plug Saginaw Township traffic
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Back-to-back high school homecoming parades will create traffic detours in a northwest Saginaw Township neighborhood at a time when many motorists are returning home from work Friday, Sept. 23. “It’s going to be a little hectic,” said Kevin O’Brien, assistant chief with the Saginaw Township...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Sept. 22
A Flint woman is sharing her story after she was awarded $100,000 by a jury following her refusal to falsify blood test results for Flint children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water during the water crisis. Zaria the dog has been rescued. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. After more than...
abc12.com
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
wsgw.com
COVID-19 Commuity Testing Day in Saginaw
(source: Centers for Disease Control) Great Lakes Bay Pride and Great Lakes Bay Health Centers are collaborating to host a community testing day. Several free and confidential services will be available including HIV testing, Covid-19 testing, Flu shots, and monkeypox vaccines. Information on local support resources will also be made available. The free event will be hosted this Saturday, September 24th, in the parking lot of Hearth Home in Saginaw from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.
WNEM
Harvest Table brings residents together
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One hundred diners gathered for the return of Positive Results Downtown Saginaw’s Harvest Table in Morley Plaza on Sunday, Sept. 18. The event highlighted local chefs, farms, and businesses in Saginaw County. “We’ve got all sorts of fun, unique restaurants and types of food that...
WNEM
Flint woman details data discrepancy discovery of kids’ lead levels
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman is sharing her story after she was awarded $100,000 by a jury following her refusal to falsify blood test results for Flint children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water during the water crisis. April Cook-Hawkins said she worked for the Genesee County Health...
Phil Eich wants to tell your story to the world. This is his.
BAY CITY, MI — Phil Eich may need a breather after this. The Bay City resident is accustomed to being the storyteller; to conducting the interview. When the tables are turned, and Eich is finished answering questions for this profile, he concedes the reversed spotlight can feel exhausting for an introvert like him.
WNEM
Thrill seekers may have to wait to be spooked as Michigan’s Haunted Musical is on hold
GENESSE CO., (WNEM) – A new Halloween attraction gearing up for the season and still has some hurdles to jump through before it starts spooking thrill seekers. Michigan’s Haunted Musical in Flushing Township is on hold, as organizers await the green light from the planning commission. Alberto Dimatteo...
Zaria, Great Dane Stranded on Cranberry Lake, Safely Captured
Zaria, a Great Dane stranded on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for more than a month, has been safely captured. The Clare County Animal Control confirmed Wednesday that Zaria is now at the animal shelter and is doing great. “What we were told was that the dog got off its collar...
WNEM
No charges filed related to Snapchat posts by Grand Blanc football team
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - No criminal charges will be filed related to social media posts made by members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team, as announced by Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and Grand Blanc Police Chief Brian Lipe. “We have reviewed the Snapchat posts and,...
Comments / 0