Between Thursday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 26th, 2017, a six-day stretch of high temperatures 91 degrees or hotter occurred. This was a significant late September heat wave to impact mid-Michigan, which interestingly occurred late in the season and was both hotter and longer than any other stretch of weather during the true summer months of 2017. 90 degrees did occur in both June and July, but not in August that year. For reference, the normal high temperature here locally in Mt. Pleasant during late September is around 70 degrees. This means that temperatures were 20+ degrees above normal for 6 consecutive days, which, as you might have guessed, put us in record breaking heat territory. The observed highs in order from September 21st through September 26th were as follows: 92°, 96°, 96°, 95°, 91°, 93°. Nearly each of these values each day set a new record high for the date, braking previous records ranging from 86° to 94°. On Saturday, September 23rd, 2017, there was a point in time when Mt. Pleasant was sitting at what would end up being its high temperature for the day of 96°, which made it the hottest temperature being observed at that moment in the entire United States. Yes, Mt. Pleasant was not just the hottest location in Michigan, but the hottest location across the U.S.! Central Michigan football was facing off against Miami that day at Kelly Shorts Stadium and the result was a 31-14 loss. It was a long, hot, and difficult day, especially for the Marching Chips. Certainly a heatwave that will be remembered for a long time.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO