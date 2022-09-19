ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Cool & breezy for the first day of fall

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last full day of summer saw severe storms in the morning and a blast of heat with some humidity in the afternoon. Conditions have turned cooler on this first day of fall, and we’re expected to consistently stay cooler to ring in the new season. In fact, lake-effect kicks up today (surely a sign fall is here!) before drier conditions on Friday.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Storm chances this evening into Wednesday, cooler Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for some showers and a small chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. Past any rain chances mid-week, the attention will turn to much cooler temperatures; just in time for the first day of fall!. Here’s...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Severe storms cause damage, power outages in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) -The storms Wednesday morning packed quite a punch and knocked out power in parts of Bay County. Both the county courthouse and the county health department closed due to the outages. “I was sitting on Second Street in my car and I saw a giant lightning...
BAY CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan weather: Heat wave five years ago

Between Thursday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 26th, 2017, a six-day stretch of high temperatures 91 degrees or hotter occurred. This was a significant late September heat wave to impact mid-Michigan, which interestingly occurred late in the season and was both hotter and longer than any other stretch of weather during the true summer months of 2017. 90 degrees did occur in both June and July, but not in August that year. For reference, the normal high temperature here locally in Mt. Pleasant during late September is around 70 degrees. This means that temperatures were 20+ degrees above normal for 6 consecutive days, which, as you might have guessed, put us in record breaking heat territory. The observed highs in order from September 21st through September 26th were as follows: 92°, 96°, 96°, 95°, 91°, 93°. Nearly each of these values each day set a new record high for the date, braking previous records ranging from 86° to 94°. On Saturday, September 23rd, 2017, there was a point in time when Mt. Pleasant was sitting at what would end up being its high temperature for the day of 96°, which made it the hottest temperature being observed at that moment in the entire United States. Yes, Mt. Pleasant was not just the hottest location in Michigan, but the hottest location across the U.S.! Central Michigan football was facing off against Miami that day at Kelly Shorts Stadium and the result was a 31-14 loss. It was a long, hot, and difficult day, especially for the Marching Chips. Certainly a heatwave that will be remembered for a long time.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Midland, MI
Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News

Power outages reported in Bay County after severe storms

BAY CITY, MI - A line of severe thunderstorms swept through Bay County and the surrounding area during the morning hours causing power outages to pop up. Severe warned storms crossed the Bay City area shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Bay City Electric Light and Power issued a statement on social media that there have been reports of outages in the area and that crews are responding. The department is reminding residents to stay clear of downed power lines.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Storm Damage in Bay County causes closures and damages

Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. Here are the top stories we are following this evening. The next two home games for Jaguars’ fans will be attended by invitation only following a decision made Friday. Serenity House: Recovery Month. Updated: 6 hours...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

STARS to resume charging fares beginning in October

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) has announced it will resume charging fares starting Oct. 1, but at a reduced rate. STARS said main bus route fares will be reduced from $1.50 to $1 for the general public and from $0.75 to $0.50 for seniors and disabled people. LIFT paratransit rides will be reduced from $2.75 to $2. Thirty day passes for mainline bus routes will be reduced from $60 to $40 for the general public and from $40 to $20 for seniors and ADA riders.
SAGINAW, MI
#Sunny Skies#Heavy Rain#Radar#Shiawassee
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Sept. 22

A Flint woman is sharing her story after she was awarded $100,000 by a jury following her refusal to falsify blood test results for Flint children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water during the water crisis. Zaria the dog has been rescued. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. After more than...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

COVID-19 Commuity Testing Day in Saginaw

(source: Centers for Disease Control) Great Lakes Bay Pride and Great Lakes Bay Health Centers are collaborating to host a community testing day. Several free and confidential services will be available including HIV testing, Covid-19 testing, Flu shots, and monkeypox vaccines. Information on local support resources will also be made available. The free event will be hosted this Saturday, September 24th, in the parking lot of Hearth Home in Saginaw from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Harvest Table brings residents together

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One hundred diners gathered for the return of Positive Results Downtown Saginaw’s Harvest Table in Morley Plaza on Sunday, Sept. 18. The event highlighted local chefs, farms, and businesses in Saginaw County. “We’ve got all sorts of fun, unique restaurants and types of food that...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint woman details data discrepancy discovery of kids' lead levels

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman is sharing her story after she was awarded $100,000 by a jury following her refusal to falsify blood test results for Flint children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water during the water crisis. April Cook-Hawkins said she worked for the Genesee County Health...
FLINT, MI

