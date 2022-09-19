Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 2 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong north to south longshore current expected. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO