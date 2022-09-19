Doylestown Foundation’s Vigil Honors Local Victims of Suicide, Offers Support To Mourners

Image via iStock

A local mental health service organization recently held a vigil to honor Bucks county residents who lost their lives via suicide. Nur B. Adams documented the solemn event for the Bucks County Courier Times.

The Lenape Valley Foundation, a Doylestown-based mental health service, recently held a candlelight vigil to honor local victims of suicide. Mental health experts and mourners attended the event, which served as a place to remember those lost and learn about the impact suicide has on individuals and communities.

The foundation has served the Bucks county community for over 60 years, helping those with mental health issues.

“The mission of Lenape Valley Foundation is to partner with members of our community encountering mental health, substance use, intellectual or developmental challenges as they pursue their personal aspirations and an enhanced quality of life,” the organization said on their website.

Read more about the recent event at the Bucks County Courier Times.