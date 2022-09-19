Read full article on original website
What Sustainable Seafood Activists Get Wrong About Maine's Lobsters
Senator Angus King writes about why sustainable seafood activists have it all wrong when they attack Maine's lobsters
Tufted Puffin Spotted on Island Along Maine Coast in ‘Mind-blowingly Rare’ Sighting
Maine just added another mind-bogglingly rare bird species to its already incredible list, the Tufted Puffin. Mainers have witnessed two birds from great distances make infrequent visits to the state’s coast in such a short period of time, News Center Maine reports. The puffin’s recent appearance in Maine was described by the National Resources Council of Maine as “mind-blowingly rare.” According to a blog post on the NRCM’s website, the bird is native to Japan and Russia. Its closest breeding range is 2,500 miles away.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled
William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of Rights
Monday press conference from former Maine Governor Paul LePagePaul LePage for Governor 2022. Former Maine Governor Paul LePage is running for Governor, and he introduced his Student Success Plan and Parent's Bill of Rights Monday along with a group of parents at a press conference in Augusta. LePage says current Governor Janet Mills has caused disastrous outcomes for Maine public school students due to her lack of leadership.
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-October
Catholic Charities of Maine is planning to welcome 20 refugees to the city of Bangor by the middle of October. Federal approval was granted last December to resettle up to 50 refugees in Bangor. The refugees will be coming from Central America, the Middle East, and Africa, from countries like Somalia, Iraq, Syria, and Ukraine. Catholic Charities will help them find housing, jobs, food, clothing, and more. In the past, refugees to Maine have been resettled in the cities of Portland and Lewiston.
Investigation into Maine jail call recordings receives national recognition
An investigative series by Samantha Hogan, who was hired as The Maine Monitor’s first full-time reporter in 2019 and has established herself as one of the state’s top investigative reporters, received honorable mention recognition for investigative reporting in a contest conducted by the Institute for Nonprofit News. Four...
