ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stranded tourists safe as repairs begin after Taiwan quake

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIJyN_0i19W3rJ00
World News

About 400 tourists who were stranded on a mountainside when a strong earthquake hit Taiwan have descended safely, as the island on Monday repaired damage caused by the quake.

The 6.8 magnitude quake hit the island on Sunday afternoon, temporarily trapping four people inside a levelled three-story building, knocking a train from its tracks and damaging a bridge. A worker in a cement factory was killed.

The quake was centred in eastern Hualien county, but was felt throughout Taiwan.

Smaller aftershocks continued to hit the island on Sunday night into Monday morning, although none was as severe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h74Ai_0i19W3rJ00
Firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building in Yuli township (Hualien County Fire Department via AP) (AP)

The stranded tourists descended from the mountain throughout the night, with the last 90 making it down on Monday, local media reported.

Taiwan’s transportation minister visited a train station in Hualien county and said parts of the tracks that buckled during the quake would take up to a month to repair.

Taiwan, which sits on a seismologically active arc known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, is frequently hit by earthquakes.

The self-governing island lies 160km (100 miles) off the coast of mainland China.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

How all the pieces of the monarchy move around after the Queen’s death

The Queen’s death marks a huge moment of transition for members of the royal family as they take on new roles, titles and responsibilities. Following the late sovereign’s state funeral and burial on Monday, the national period of mourning came to an end and the royal mourning period of seven days began.
U.K.
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
newschain

Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip

The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried. The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Earthquake#The Stranded#Trapping#Pacific#The Pacific Ring Of Fire
newschain

Separatist leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk to hold votes to join Russia

The separatist leaders of the Russian-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine have said they are planning to hold votes for the territories to become part of Russia. The announcements of referendums starting on Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed.
POLITICS
newschain

Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia

Ukraine has announced a high-profile prisoner swap that was the culmination of months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. In exchange, Ukraine gave up a prominent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and 55 other...
POLITICS
newschain

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow’s war against Ukraine was not going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting. It is the first mobilisation in Russia since the Second...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
newschain

Donald Trump’s legal team baulks at judge’s document declassification questions

Donald Trump’s legal team has told a newly appointed independent arbiter that it does not want to answer his questions about the declassification status of documents seized last month from the former president’s Florida home, saying the issue could be part of the former president’s defence if he is indicted.
POTUS
newschain

Man aged 90 spared jail for knife attack on wife

A 90-year-old man has been spared jailed for stabbing his blind and ailing wife of more than 60 years. Retired butcher Edward Turpin got a carving knife from the kitchen and attacked Joan Turpin in bed at their home in Orpington, Kent, on September 22 last year. Afterwards, he called...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

One dead as 6.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has struck Mexico, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the capital. The quake struck shortly after 1am, three days after a 7.6-magnitude tremor shook western and central Mexico, killing two people. The US Geological Survey...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto plane

One of five Britons released from captivity by Russian-backed forces has said that former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto their flight out of Russia. In an interview with The Sun, John Harding said Mr Abramovich identified himself to Shaun Pinner, while Mr Harding spoke to Mr...
U.K.
newschain

New York attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

New York’s attorney general has sued former US president Donald Trump and his company, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, DC. Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of the...
POTUS
newschain

DWP ‘on track’ with £150 cost-of-living payments to people with disabilities

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said it remains on track to deliver one-off £150 cost-of-living payments to the vast majority of eligible people with disabilities by the start of October. Consumer champion Martin Lewis has said that people should be kept informed about exactly when they...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy