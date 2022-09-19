ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Fire department unveils new state-of-the-art emergency operations center in New Paltz

“This is such a unique afternoon,” Village of New Paltz mayor Tim Rogers noted on Saturday, September 17, as dignitaries, first responders and community members mingled inside and outside the brand-new headquarters of the Village Fire Department. What he meant was that it was the first and probably the only time that non-firefighters will be permitted to set foot inside the new 14,000-square-foot building’s cavernous Apparatus Bay, on account of safety regulations. Last Saturday was Touch-a-Truck Day for grownups, one might say.
NEW PALTZ, NY
westchestermagazine.com

5 Gorgeous Westchester County Trails for Seeing Fall Foliage

Rabbit75_fot | AdobeStock. All other photos courtesy of Jane Daniels. We have a local hiking expert pick the best Westchester County trails for you to take in the incredible and colorful fall foliage this year. Fall is the perfect time to get out and exercise in Westchester. Not only is...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
105.5 The Wolf

‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help

More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Power 105.5 Boise

Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured

The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
MONROE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock residents fear damage and disruption from logging operation

Easton Lane residents in Woodstock cited changing times and neighborhood safety as they expressed alarm at a timber harvest permit for land at the end of their narrow road, prompting the Planning Board to take another look before allowing work to resume. The property, between Easton Lane and Blue’s Quarry...
WOODSTOCK, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Visions of moving the Village of Goshen forward with New York Forward

Complementing the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, referred to as DRI, is the newly launched New York Forward grant program, created to invigorate downtown areas in New York State’s smaller and rural municipalities. Whereas, the DRI is aimed at revitalizing large cities, Forward is directed at enhancement of smaller townships, villages and hamlets.
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?

It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brooklyn men charged with applying for gun permits in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Two Brooklyn men have been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Dovid Leifer, 24, and Emanuel Friedman, 34, used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, where they did not live, to apply for a full carry pistol permit.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Development of Urban Renewal Land Debated at Council Meeting

NEWBURGH – On Monday, September 12, community members expressed their opinions during the public hearing portion of the city council meeting concerning the proposed site development agreement with Kearney Realty & Development Group Inc. for the transfer and redevelopment of Urban Renewal land on Montgomery Street. The land is located across the street from Horizons on the Hudson Elementary School, formerly called Montgomery Street School.
NEWBURGH, NY
Traffic
News Break
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Car Show Returns to Kingston to Help End Poverty in Ulster County

There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road. New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?
KINGSTON, NY
CBS New York

Westchester resident successfully petitions Albany to get Route 9A repaved

ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

