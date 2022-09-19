ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County School District Just Announced Their New Director of Pupil Services

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgttZ_0i19Vpjn00
Image via Neshaminy School District

The new appointee had another role in the school district over a decade ago.

A former education director is returning to a Bucks County school district to take on an important role for students and staff.

Dr. Kevin Kane was recently named as the new Director of Pupil Services for Neshaminy School District. Before this, he served the same role in the same district from 2004 to 2011.

“He received his Doctor of Education from Widener University, his Masters of Education in Instruction and Learning from the University of Pittsburgh, and his Bachelors degree in psychology from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania,” the school district said in a statement. “He is on the Board of Directors for the Pennsylvania Council for Exceptional Children as vice-president and will assume the role of president in 2024.”

Kane also worked as a teacher and administrator in special education and pupil services in Mount Union School District, Radnor Township School District, and the Delaware County Intermediate Unit. In taking the new role, he is replacing Anthony Devlin, who will be joining the Council Rock School District in the same role.

Comments / 1

Related
knightcrier.org

North Penn School District hires two new administrators

LANSDALE – The North Penn School District has hired two new members of the administrative team to join the school district for the 2022-2023 school year. Brandon J. Rhone will serve as the Coordinator of Emergency Management & Safe Schools, and Ronald D. Linke, Jr. will serve as the Assistant Director of Business Administration.
LANSDALE, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County school district faces backlash over student name policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Controversy in a Bucks County school district and it all comes down to the first name that teachers can call students in class. The district says it's about making sure parents are involved, but opponents are calling it discrimination. "This was an extraordinarily different set of instructions...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Delaware State
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Radnor Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Education
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County High School Orchestra Was Just Selected to Perform at a Well-Known Music Conference

The orchestra for a Bucks county high school was recently selected to perform at a well-respected and revered music conference. Council Rock High School South’s orchestra was recently chosen to perform at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s Annual Conference in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. The conference will be held from April 20 to April 22 of 2023 in the Poconos.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Long-Employed Fire Truck ‘Retires’ from Pottstown Service, Transitions to New Teaching Career

Students at the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center, Limerick, line up to meet their new teaching tool. Rather than allowing its career to be snuffed out, the Empire Hook and Ladder Co. donated a used fire truck to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center in Limerick. Karin Mallett rolled out this story for WFMZ 69 News.
LIMERICK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#Widener University#Pupil#Neshaminy School District#The Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Tensions flare as Newtown supervisors table abortion decision

At its September meeting, dozens of spectators packed the Newtown Township public meeting room as the board of supervisors considered adopting a resolution supporting abortion rights. This came as Supervisor Elen Snyder put forth a motion at a previous meeting to ask Township Solicitor David Sander to draft the resolution...
NEWTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy