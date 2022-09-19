ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham Township, PA

Buckingham Township Boutique Offers Designer Goods in A Historic House

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via Bucks County Designer House and Gardens

The house will be up for the next month, offering an array of quality goods.

A unique home in the Bucks County area will be the home of a designer goods store, offering artsy products and garden goods.

The Village Improvement Association of Doylestown is hosting their 47th annual Bucks County Designer House & Gardens event. for the next month. The event will be held at an estate on Holicong Road in Buckingham, which dates back to 1790.

The event began on Sept. 18 and will go until Oct. 16; the store is usually opened in the spring, but the organization made a change this year due to COVID-19.

“You’ll start your tour at our Welcome Tent, where your ticket will be scanned and you’ll receive a guidebook and information about the house and grounds,” the event’s official page said. “The guidebook has the maps and information about each area, including the contact information for the designer/landscaper, a description of the area, and, often, key information on the paint colors, wallpaper, or other design tools they used.”

For more information, check out the official website here.

