ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Lower Makefield Mother, Who Lost Her Son In 9/11, Continues To Keep His Memory Alive

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmx31_0i19VUOe00
Image via iStock

The Yardley native is still keeping her son's memory alive two decades after the national tragedy.

A Bucks County mother is still working to keep her son’s memory alive, two decades after he lost his life in a national tragedy. Hadas Kuznits wrote about the local woman’s story for KYW Newsradio.

Judi Reiss, a Lower Makefield resident, lost her son, Joshua, at the age of 23 on Sept. 11, 2001. He was one of 18 Bucks County residents to die in the attack, 10 of which were from his area of Lower Makefield.

As local residents recently remembered that fateful day more than two decades later, Reiss says that the grief is still a lot. She still remembers her son as the 23-year-old she knew and loved.

“I’ve known that everyone goes through grief differently,” Reiss said. “I don’t like this idea that there are stages because people think then you’re going to move on, you know, one step at a time. You don’t. Sometimes it’s three steps forward and four steps back.”

Read more about the family’s story at KYW Newsradio.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Halloween from Timid to Traumatic: Lancaster County Has Both Extremes and Everything in Between

Lancaster County's array of Halloween-themed experiences appeal to visitors brave and not-so-brave. The broadening of Halloween’s appeal over the past decades has evolved it — perhaps mutated it — into something much more than candy collectors in costumes. In response, organizers of October-themed experiences — especially in nearby Lancaster County — have gauged their seasonal entertainment options accordingly.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yardley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Yardley, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Lower Makefield Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Kyw Newsradio
phl17.com

Missing woman who left Jefferson Hospital in a gown has been found

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Wednesday a woman that went missing on Tuesday had been located. Police say 82-year-old Fannie Hardy was last seen at 110 South 11th Street around 6:00 pm. She was wearing a white and blue hospital gown. Police say she has returned to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mahoningmatters.com

Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart

A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
HELLERTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Police Officers Line Street for Final Salute to Beloved Montco K-9

It was a somber affair as police officers lined a Philadelphia street to say a special final farewell to a four-legged coworker. Rookie, a Lower Merion police K-9 who worked on security details in the five-county region for seven years, had to be put down Monday after the discovery of a tumor in her heart. Police officers and staff at the University of Pennsylvania Vet Working Dog Center were present to see her off.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting long-awaited refund after contractor never started work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is getting results. A Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting him a long-awaited refund after we reported that the man's contractor never started home-improvement work he promised to do months ago. Last week, Mark Zdanowicz showed Eyewitness News an old fence in the backyard of his Levittown home that he's been wanting to replace. He hired a contractor named John Wiley, of Advanced Fence Systems, to do the work.Zdanowicz said he gave Wiley a $2,000 deposit in April, but he never showed. "We had a date scheduled for the end of May," Zdanowicz said. "Came...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy