Youth media program helps students learn skills as they build connections
Teens and young adults ages 16-29 have a chance to join a film and photography workshop for free while partnering with students in Ghana Africa virtually who are learning the same things.
Penn State Great Valley Announces Line Up of Fall Community Events
Penn State Great Valley has announced its lineup of upcoming community events. Beginning on Sept. 6, the campus’ Henry Art Gallery will host the “Chinese Art Showcase: Select works by artists from the International Chinese Arts Society of Americas.” The opening reception for the exhibit will be held at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The Foundation for Delaware County: Creating Your Own Charitable Fund
The Foundation for Delaware County is a nonprofit charitable foundation created by the people of Delaware County to better the lives of those in our communities. Unlike a private foundation, its funds come from many donors, not just a select few, making The Foundation for Delaware County a foundation of the people and for the people.
WCU Community Welcomed Back as Enthusiastic Goals Unveiled
West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino and Executive Vice President and Provost Laurie Bernotsky give the welcome back address to the West Chester University community. A welcome back address Thursday afternoon for the West Chester University community was filled with great optimism as the school begins its fall semester. Student...
Chester Upland School District on a ‘Good Trajectory’
Chester Upland Superintendent Craig Parkinson (left) and Receiver Nafis Nichols welcome back students at an Aug. 29 bell-ringing ceremony. Chester Upland School District is making a comeback, starting this school year with only two teacher openings and with all of its teachers certified, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “That sends...
These Haverford High Seniors Had Dreams in 1987. How Did It Work Out?
Candice Polsky holds a Philadelphia Inquirer from 35 years ago when she was profiled as a Haverford High School graduating senior. Five high-achieving Haverford High School seniors were profiled back in 1987 by the Philadelphia Inquirer as they prepared for their freshman year of college, writes Melanie Burney for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
