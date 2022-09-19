(Lake City, IA) – Authorities in northwest Iowa, Wednesday, arrested two former Lake City Police Officers and the City Administrator in Lake City, following an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation into law enforcement officer certification. One of the officers – 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder – was hired by the Atlantic Police Department in February of this year, after leaving the Lake City P-D. Snyder, 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, and 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.

