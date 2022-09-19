Read full article on original website
hamburgreporter.com
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports the following arrests from Sept. 4 to 18: Ralph Blackey, 50, of Sidney, was arrested Sept. 18 on suspicion of public intoxication. Blake Tobin, 34, of Sidney, was arrested Sept. 18 on suspicion of domestic abuse (third offense), interference with official acts, and possession of a controlled substance.
kjan.com
Federal fugitive caught in Fort Dodge
(Radio Iowa) – A federal fugitive from Omaha was arrested Wednesday in Fort Dodge. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office was notified by authorities that Cameron D. Carodine, a known Bloods criminal street gang member was wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based in Omaha. When the police arrived, Carodine leaped from a second-story window and attempted to flee on foot.
doniphanherald.com
$290,000 worth of marijuana found during Omaha traffic stop
Two 23-year-old California residents were arrested Wednesday after about $290,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stopped a 1998 Infiniti that was speeding near eastbound I-80 and 72nd Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
KETV.com
Omaha man sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County judge gives an Omaha man a month in jail for his role in a deadly motorcycle crash. The judge sentenced Mark Simmons on a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide. Simmons pulled out in front of 34-year-old Pedro Flores last October near...
kjan.com
(UPDATED) Atlantic Police Officer charged in northwest Iowa Misconduct in Office & Perjury investigation
(Lake City, IA) – Authorities in northwest Iowa, Wednesday, arrested two former Lake City Police Officers and the City Administrator in Lake City, following an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation into law enforcement officer certification. One of the officers – 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder – was hired by the Atlantic Police Department in February of this year, after leaving the Lake City P-D. Snyder, 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, and 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.
kjan.com
Harlan Police report, 9/21/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan Police Department, Wednesday, released information with regard to five arrests that took place between Sept. 12th and the 19th. This past Sunday (9/19), 38-year-old Johnathan Patrick Antrim, of Council Bluffs, was arrested following a traffic stop. Antrim was transported the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, and operating a non-registered vehicle.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
kjan.com
Page County Sheriff’s report, 9/20/22
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests from over the past week. 09-13-2022- Clayton Michael Kenne Tillman (18) of Shenandoah, arrested in Shenandoah, IA for a Page County warrant for Violation of probation stemming from an original charge of Sex Offender registry violation. Tillman was transported to the Page County Jail on $10,000.00 bond pending further court proceedings.
WOWT
Californians arrested after Douglas County Sheriff’s find 90 lbs of marijuana
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Californians after discovering about 90 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tadeo Torres-Velasquez and Juan Lopez-Alvarez were arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana. A K-9 unit sergeant stopped a car for speeding at...
kjan.com
Traffic stop Tue. morning in Red Oak results in an arrest
[8-a.m. News] (Red Oak, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 1:40-a.m. today (Tuesday), in Red Oak, resulted in the arrest on drug and other charges, of a man from Pottawattamie County. According to Red Oak Police, Officers arrested 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago, of Council Bluffs, on charges that include: Driving Under Suspension; Possession of drug paraphernalia; OWI/1st offense; and Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Deliver. Desantiago was being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
Nebraska Woman Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Drugs At Iowa Casino
(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska City, Nebraska woman is sentenced to ten years in prison after being found with meth at an Iowa casino. Thirty-four-year-old Tabitha Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs on a felony warrant in October of 2021. Officers then searched her car and found 300 grams of meth in her car. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
kjan.com
Page County S/O reports 4 accidents
(Clarinda, Iowa) – There were four separate accidents over the past couple of weeks, in Page County. Sheriff’s officials say:. On 09-06-2022 at approximately 7:45 PM Stacy Renee Ribbey (40) of Clarinda was driving a 2008 Nissan Armada southbound on HWY 71& 210th street, when she attempted to make a U turn. Vehicle went into the ditch and rolled on the passenger side. No injuries were reported. No citations were issued. Vehicle sustained an estimated $8000.00 in damage.
Atlantic Police Officer on Paid Administrative Leave during investigation
(Atlantic/Lake City) Two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City City Administrator were arrested Wednesday after an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation. The charges against 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, and 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. The Lake City City Council fired Alspach in October 2021 after he repeatedly failed to attend the ILEA academy. Snyder left the Lake City Police Department earlier this year after accepting a patrol officer position with the Atlantic Police Department. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.
WOWT
Millard North student arrested with gun after fight off campus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified student from Millard North High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after getting involved in a fight off campus. In a letter to parents Wednesday, Principal Dr. Aaron Bearinger said the incident happened after school was dismissed Tuesday. An off-duty officer saw a fight involving...
doniphanherald.com
Back in the day, Sept. 21, 1951: Elusive inmate recaptured after escape from Douglas County Courthouse
Debonair burglar, prison inmate and escape artist Kenneth Kitts was captured 71 years ago today after escaping from the Douglas County Courthouse one week earlier. Kitts had been brought to Omaha from the Nebraska State Penitentiary as the government's witness in a $100,000 jewel heist. He was captured on Sept....
1011now.com
Sarpy County deputy injured when suspect flees
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting investigation turns into an assault on a deputy. The incident was captured on body camera as a seemingly routine call turned violent. A Sarpy County deputy confronted a suspected shoplifter outside the outlet mall. Store security cameras capture photos of two women allegedly taking...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah woman booked on pair of charges
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah woman is in custody for multiple charges following her arrest Friday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested for interference with officials acts while deputies were attempting to serve a court order at Elliott's residence in Shenandoah. Additionally, after Elliott was taken to the Page County Jail, authorities say Elliott assaulted a jailer during the booking process and was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations.
KETV.com
Omaha man the second victim of a pedestrian & vehicle accident at one intersection
OMAHA, Neb. — A new, upgraded street light has been put in at the intersection of 45th and Leavenworth Streets following two accidents this week in which pedestrians were hit. The family of Rick Gustin, one of the individuals hit by a vehicle, tells KETV he is a "very...
kmaland.com
Terry, Mertz sworn in as Red Oak police officers
(Red Oak) -- Two new faces have joined the Red Oak Police Department. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius delivered the oath of office to Officer Dustin Terry, one of two new full-time officers, alongside John Mertz, to be formally welcomed into the department at Monday's Red Oak City Council meeting. Terry, a Shenandoah native, was recently hired full-time after serving as a reserve officer and will soon attend the 16-week Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Meanwhile, Mertz, a Red Oak native, who also joined initially as a reserve officer, recently completed his time with the academy in Johnston. After some departures from the department, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News the two new hires bring his full-time staff back to full capacity.
News Channel Nebraska
Law enforcement reports burglary, DUIs over AppleJack Festival
NEBRASKA CITY – Rescue squads and law enforcement had a busy AppleJack weekend in Nebraska City. A 39-year-old Talmage woman was arrested for contempt of court and a 20-year-old Nebraska City man was arrested on a warrant. There were four driving under the influence arrests involving a 20-year-old Omaha...
