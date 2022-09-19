After more than 40 years, the families of Annette Schnee and Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer—both killed in Park County in 1982—have seen justice. The man accused of killing both women, Alan Lee Phillips, of Dumont, was convicted on all eight charges against him, which included first-degree murder and kidnapping. He will be sentenced in November and faces life in prison.

PARK COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO