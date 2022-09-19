Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Watch for Thursday, September 22nd
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tonight. Abundant moisture will continue to lead to an increased risk of heavy rain and flash flooding. Rock and mudslides will be possible on highways and mountain roads. Rain is expected to diminish through the overnight hours. Salida and Buena Vista can...
Wednesday, September 21st Weather
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday, Sep. 22. Heavy rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other flood-prone areas. Rock and mudslides will be possible on highways and mountain roads. Rain is expected to diminish through the overnight night hours of Thursday. Salida and...
Tuesday, September 20th Weather
Rain is expected to move into the area this afternoon and evening. Abundant moisture can be expected tomorrow and Thursday. Rain will be heavy at times leading to an increased risk of flash flooding. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 83. Look for an overnight low of...
Woman Missing: Last Seen in Granite
A woman who was last seen on Sunday in Granite is missing. Police say 23-year-old Catherine Hay of Littleton is an avid hiker and often climbs 14ers, but police said her gear was left at home. She may be driving a blue 2019 Chevrolet Trax with license plate number BSB-B62.
Missing Littleton Woman Found Dead in Chaffee County
The 23-year-old woman from Littleton who went missing Sunday morning was found dead in Chaffee County Wednesday, Sep. 21st. Littleton Police say Catherine Hay had last been seen Sunday morning and her last known location was in Granite. Granite is just southwest of Twin Lakes in Chaffee County. The Littleton...
Chaffee Housing Authority Seeking Homes for Open Doors
The Chaffee Housing Authority, in cooperation with the City of Salida, is asking short term rental owners and vacation home owners within the City of Salida and the surrounding area to transition their short-term rentals, rarely-used vacation homes, unoccupied accessory dwelling units, or other under-used houses to a long-term rental for local workforce.
Man Convicted of Park County Murders After 40 Years
After more than 40 years, the families of Annette Schnee and Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer—both killed in Park County in 1982—have seen justice. The man accused of killing both women, Alan Lee Phillips, of Dumont, was convicted on all eight charges against him, which included first-degree murder and kidnapping. He will be sentenced in November and faces life in prison.
Buena Vista Volleyball Sweeps Crested Butte in Straight Sets
The Lady Demons get a win on the road to league opponent in the Crested Butte Titans. They sweep in straight sets winning set 1 25-11, set 2 25-13, and set 3 25-14. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Jamie Page caught up with Andrew...
Get ‘Em While They’re Hot – Super Radio Auction Leftover Deals!
Check out the updated list of Super Radio Auction Deals! We only have a limited amount of each, so don’t wait! Get them before they’re gone. Casey’s Clean OutsDebris Removal Gift Certificate$105. Colorado Central MagazineOne-Year Subscription Delivered$21. Colorado Gators Park$20 Gift Certificate$12. Cowboys & Daisies$25 Gift Certificate$15.
