Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Jones lashes out at critics at trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ignited a courtroom shouting match on Thursday, railing against critics as he testified in a trial to determine how much he owes families of victims who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, which he falsely claimed was a hoax.
Kamala Harris calls on Democratic attorneys general to 'defend our rights'
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris warned Democratic attorneys general, meeting in Milwaukee Thursday, that the country's "fundamental rights are at assault," in an appeal to voters less than seven weeks before the midterm elections. Harris urged those in attendance at the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference to...
Philadelphia’s microscopic algae archive is a time machine for coastlands
It may not have the flash of the macroflora and fauna typical of most natural history museums, but the massive collection of diatoms held at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an archive of past environments. Getty ImagesA cache of phytoplankton held at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is helping to reconstruct historical coastlines.
Comments / 0