ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Powerful typhoon hits southwest Japan, killing at least one person

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpOHf_0i19Uja200

A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds Monday, leaving one person dead and another missing, as it swerved north toward Tokyo.

Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swaths of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region Sunday before weakening to a tropical storm.

A man was found dead early Monday in his car, which was sunk in water on a farm, said Yoshiharu Maeda, a disaster-response official in the city of Miyakonojo, in Miyazaki prefecture. A person was also missing after a cottage was caught in a landslide, according to a prefectural official.

Nanmadol has sustained winds of 67 mph and gusts of up to 100 mph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tens of thousands of people spent the night in gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes.

More than 60 people were injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to Japanese media reports.

Torrential winds smashed signboards. A construction crane snapped and a window of a pachinko parlor was shattered in Kagoshima city, southwestern Japan.

Bullet trains and airlines suspended service. Warnings were issued about landslides and swelling rivers. Convenience stores shut and delivery services were halted in southwestern Japan, while some highways were closed and people had some problems with cellphone connections.

The storm is forecast to continue dumping rain on its northeasterly path over Japan’s main island of Honshu, before moving over Tokyo and then northeastern Japan.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Landslides#Japanese
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown

The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
ENVIRONMENT
Yana Bostongirl

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
UPI News

Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A "monster" typhoon could bring unprecedented strong winds to a large part of Japan, the nation's meteorological agency said Saturday. At a news conference, Japan Meteorological Agency officials called for the highest level of caution and issued a special warning for the Kagoshima Prefecture and the northern Kyushu region as Typhoon Nanmadol bears down.
ENVIRONMENT
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
431K+
Followers
70K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy