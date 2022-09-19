ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Last brilliant sky of summer 2022

September 21, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The last brilliant sky of summer 2022. Fall officially begins tomorrow and you can already see the signs – the sun sets earlier in the evening, temperatures are cooler, and keep an eye out for the first frost of the season.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Variety is the calling of the sunflower; send in your pics today

Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage and great variety for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Jessica King of Slinger and show the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Med Flight called to Columbia County crash

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Officers are investigating after Med Flight responded to a crash in Columbia County Wednesday night. Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened along Haynes Road just north of Pardeeville after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Pardeeville Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a child. Officials said in the post that the child...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
insideedition.com

Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts

Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jackson sunflower showcased by father and son; submit your photos today

Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Charlie Clausing on behalf of father and son, Fred and...
JACKSON, WI
WISN

Barn catches fire near Racine County highway

RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist

WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, crash, Capitol and Sherman, at least 4 vehicles hit

MILWAUKEE - Antonio Brashear, 22, of Milwaukee, faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened Sept. 9 near Capitol and Sherman. According to prosecutors, he admitted to driving the vehicle from which shots were fired, hitting at least four other vehicles, causing a crash and sending a man to the hospital. It all happened because Brashear and his passengers thought the people in the car they shot at were threatening them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Letter to the Editor | We should treat everyone with equal respect | By Jody Geenen

West Bend, WI – In a recent letter to the editor at a different local media source, I was accused of being disrespectful to vulnerable members of the LGBTQIA+ community when I referenced “BLM” and “LGBTQlmnop” during my public comment at the school board meeting about controversial materials displayed in the classrooms of the West Bend School District. I would like to take this opportunity to share my response to a larger audience that might not have seen it.
WEST BEND, WI
wuwm.com

Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee

In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Autumnal Equinox is this week… can you feel it?

September 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Two more days left of summer and we’re taking stock… how did your garden grow? The Autumnal Equinox is Thursday, September 22. At Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend, Wi the parish is sharing its wealth...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

