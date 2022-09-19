Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Ronald “Fireman Ron” Elmer Virchow, Sr., 84, of the Town of Trenton, WI
September 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Ronald Elmer Virchow Sr., “Ron” “Fireman Ron”, 84, of the Town of Trenton, WI, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with his family by his side in West Bend, Wisconsin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Last brilliant sky of summer 2022
September 21, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The last brilliant sky of summer 2022. Fall officially begins tomorrow and you can already see the signs – the sun sets earlier in the evening, temperatures are cooler, and keep an eye out for the first frost of the season.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Variety is the calling of the sunflower; send in your pics today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage and great variety for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Jessica King of Slinger and show the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Lux Krueger of Kewaskum, WI, finds joy in a sunflower field; send in your pics today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Debbie Krueger of Kewaskum. Krueger said, “These were taken on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Med Flight called to Columbia County crash
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Officers are investigating after Med Flight responded to a crash in Columbia County Wednesday night. Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened along Haynes Road just north of Pardeeville after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Pardeeville Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a child. Officials said in the post that the child...
insideedition.com
Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts
Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jackson sunflower showcased by father and son; submit your photos today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Charlie Clausing on behalf of father and son, Fred and...
WISN
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
CBS 58
Festa Italiana returns to Italian Community Center in Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Festa Italiana returns to Milwaukee Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Frankie Jupiter got a sneak preview with President of the Italian Community Center Rose Anne Ceraso Fritchie and Public Relations Manager Sandy Winard. For more details click here.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Check out Washington County 4-H tonight at Washington County Fair Park
You can meet with youth and adults from clubs, try some projects, and get information on all that 4-H has to offer. Stop out between 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Washington County Fair Park, Small Animal Barn visit with 4-H clubs and see the fun you’ve been missing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crab Du Jour server fired, cited after throwing drink at customer
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A server at the Crab Du Jour restaurant on S. 76th Street in Greenfield has been fired and cited for disorderly conduct after throwing a drink in a woman's face Aug. 16. The Milwaukee woman said she complained that her food was cold and asked for it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, crash, Capitol and Sherman, at least 4 vehicles hit
MILWAUKEE - Antonio Brashear, 22, of Milwaukee, faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened Sept. 9 near Capitol and Sherman. According to prosecutors, he admitted to driving the vehicle from which shots were fired, hitting at least four other vehicles, causing a crash and sending a man to the hospital. It all happened because Brashear and his passengers thought the people in the car they shot at were threatening them.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger Fire Department Open House is Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | By Lt. Gregory S Koehler
Slinger, WI – Slinger Fire Department invites everyone to its 2022 Fire Prevention Open House and education event on Tuesday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Slinger Community Park. There will be two different live fire Palmer house demonstrations designed to educate and entertain. While you...
WISN
Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say
MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | We should treat everyone with equal respect | By Jody Geenen
West Bend, WI – In a recent letter to the editor at a different local media source, I was accused of being disrespectful to vulnerable members of the LGBTQIA+ community when I referenced “BLM” and “LGBTQlmnop” during my public comment at the school board meeting about controversial materials displayed in the classrooms of the West Bend School District. I would like to take this opportunity to share my response to a larger audience that might not have seen it.
wuwm.com
Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee
In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Autumnal Equinox is this week… can you feel it?
September 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Two more days left of summer and we’re taking stock… how did your garden grow? The Autumnal Equinox is Thursday, September 22. At Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend, Wi the parish is sharing its wealth...
Comments / 0