Weather Now: M.Cloudy, Isolated Shower Today; Showers/T’Storms Tonight

By Michelle Muscatello
 3 days ago

Good afternoon. After a cloudy and dreary morning, clouds are thinning and some peeks of sun are possible this afternoon, especially in western RI. With that, we’re expecting temperatures to eventually climb into the 70s. A passing shower is possible, mostly in the late afternoon and evening. East winds stay light around 5-10 mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Temperatures this afternoon hinge on the placement of a backdoor cold front. To the east of the front it will be much cooler and cloudier, but south and west of the front, temperatures are expected to be well into the 70s.

Showers become more likely near or just after sunset and continue into early tonight. Rain could fall heavy at times and a few gusty, strong thunderstorms are possible. Lows stay in the 60s with showers tapering off by dawn.

On the Bay: Light east winds turn southeast, muggy air and mainly dry during the day. Showers and t’storms are likely this evening and tonight.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Tuesday will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies. A few passing showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but the day is not a “washout”. Highs reach the low 70s.

#Thunderstorms#Ocean Bay Beach#Nexstar Media Inc
