Washington County, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Letter to the Editor | We should treat everyone with equal respect | By Jody Geenen

West Bend, WI – In a recent letter to the editor at a different local media source, I was accused of being disrespectful to vulnerable members of the LGBTQIA+ community when I referenced “BLM” and “LGBTQlmnop” during my public comment at the school board meeting about controversial materials displayed in the classrooms of the West Bend School District. I would like to take this opportunity to share my response to a larger audience that might not have seen it.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A good day on the links

WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Last brilliant sky of summer 2022

September 21, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The last brilliant sky of summer 2022. Fall officially begins tomorrow and you can already see the signs – the sun sets earlier in the evening, temperatures are cooler, and keep an eye out for the first frost of the season.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Variety is the calling of the sunflower; send in your pics today

Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage and great variety for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Jessica King of Slinger and show the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Autumnal Equinox is this week… can you feel it?

September 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Two more days left of summer and we’re taking stock… how did your garden grow? The Autumnal Equinox is Thursday, September 22. At Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend, Wi the parish is sharing its wealth...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jackson sunflower showcased by father and son; submit your photos today

Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Charlie Clausing on behalf of father and son, Fred and...
JACKSON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)

Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
BRILLION, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee area shelters 'overwhelmed' with cats in need of forever homes

MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- An abundance of adoptable cats is overwhelming shelters in the Milwaukee area. Those shelters are hoping to get the word out that they need help. One organization we talked to is right now housing 225 cats. They're all with foster families, each one caring for multiple cats at a time -- so they're in great need of more fosters, and especially adoptees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
whbl.com

It’s Official – Jakum’s Hall Building Will Be No More

A building well-known to Sheboyganites for over 100 years is coming down. On Monday night the Sheboygan Common Council approved entry into a contract with Scott’s Excavating Inc. for the demolition and site restoration of the former Jakum’s Hall on North 15th Street. The building dates back to...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist

WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
WAUKESHA, WI

