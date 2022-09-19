Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | We should treat everyone with equal respect | By Jody Geenen
West Bend, WI – In a recent letter to the editor at a different local media source, I was accused of being disrespectful to vulnerable members of the LGBTQIA+ community when I referenced “BLM” and “LGBTQlmnop” during my public comment at the school board meeting about controversial materials displayed in the classrooms of the West Bend School District. I would like to take this opportunity to share my response to a larger audience that might not have seen it.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A good day on the links
WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Ronald “Fireman Ron” Elmer Virchow, Sr., 84, of the Town of Trenton, WI
September 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Ronald Elmer Virchow Sr., “Ron” “Fireman Ron”, 84, of the Town of Trenton, WI, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with his family by his side in West Bend, Wisconsin.
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger Fire Department Open House is Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | By Lt. Gregory S Koehler
Slinger, WI – Slinger Fire Department invites everyone to its 2022 Fire Prevention Open House and education event on Tuesday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Slinger Community Park. There will be two different live fire Palmer house demonstrations designed to educate and entertain. While you...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Last brilliant sky of summer 2022
September 21, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The last brilliant sky of summer 2022. Fall officially begins tomorrow and you can already see the signs – the sun sets earlier in the evening, temperatures are cooler, and keep an eye out for the first frost of the season.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Variety is the calling of the sunflower; send in your pics today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage and great variety for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Jessica King of Slinger and show the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Autumnal Equinox is this week… can you feel it?
September 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Two more days left of summer and we’re taking stock… how did your garden grow? The Autumnal Equinox is Thursday, September 22. At Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend, Wi the parish is sharing its wealth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jackson sunflower showcased by father and son; submit your photos today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Charlie Clausing on behalf of father and son, Fred and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Lux Krueger of Kewaskum, WI, finds joy in a sunflower field; send in your pics today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Debbie Krueger of Kewaskum. Krueger said, “These were taken on...
pleasantviewrealty.com
24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)
Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Staci Nielsen, owner of Mavens on Main, has been baking since she was knee high to Grandma Mae
West Bend, WI – Staci Nielsen, owner of Mavens on Main, grew up in the kitchen. As a young girl, she spent time “helping” her Grandma Mae bake, where she learned the passion of baking at a very young age. When she was 12-years-old Nielsen started working...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | A family-friendly atmosphere at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Megan and Jordan were drawn to Cast Iron Luxury Living because of its pet-friendly, affordable, family atmosphere. Cast Iron is situated on the scenic Milwaukee River. This historic campus was once home to the West Bend Aluminum Company. Founded in 1911 by Bernard C. Ziegler,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee area shelters 'overwhelmed' with cats in need of forever homes
MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- An abundance of adoptable cats is overwhelming shelters in the Milwaukee area. Those shelters are hoping to get the word out that they need help. One organization we talked to is right now housing 225 cats. They're all with foster families, each one caring for multiple cats at a time -- so they're in great need of more fosters, and especially adoptees.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
whbl.com
It’s Official – Jakum’s Hall Building Will Be No More
A building well-known to Sheboyganites for over 100 years is coming down. On Monday night the Sheboygan Common Council approved entry into a contract with Scott’s Excavating Inc. for the demolition and site restoration of the former Jakum’s Hall on North 15th Street. The building dates back to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
WISN
Police warn of man dressed as health care worker asking for money
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Franklin and Greendale police are warning the public of a man dressed in medical scrubs and a stethoscope asking for money. Doorbell cameras have captured the man the last several weeks walking up to front doors in the middle of the night or early morning.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
Comments / 0