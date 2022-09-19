Mariah Carey’s 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey included all sorts of wild revelations, but none of them was weirder than the news, previously kept under wraps, that Mariah had recorded and released an entire secret grunge album in 1995. While working on her blockbuster album Daydream, Carey and her band also blew off steam by writing and recording an album of fuzzed-up alt-pop. Mariah’s friend and former roommate Clarissa Dane then re-recorded Mariah’s lead vocals, and Sony/BMG released the album as Someone’s Ugly Daughter, the sole LP from a band known as Chick. It largely disappeared without a trace, and Mariah Carey’s involvement wasn’t public knowledge for 25 years.

