Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Related
Angel Olsen Announces ‘Big Time’ 2023 North American Tour
Angel Olsen’s 9-piece group of touring musicians, the Big Time band, are gearing up for another long stretch on the road as the singer and songwriter announces an 18-date North American tour in support of her latest studio album, Big Time. Erin Rae will join for all dates of the tour, which is set to begin on Jan. 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and conclude on Feb. 11 in Durham, North Carolina. The Big Time tour includes stops at theaters and music halls throughout New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Columbus, New Haven, Baltimore, Richmond, and more. General sale for the tour begins Friday,...
Jamie xx Shares New Song “Kill Dem”: Listen
Jamie xx has the new song “Kill Dem.” The Notting Hill Carnival–inspired track comes shortly after the British producer DJ’d the festival for the fist time last month. Check it out below. Jamie xx is set to headline shows in New York and Los Angeles, joining...
Stereogum
Elvis Costello Details 10-Show NYC Residency With A Different Set Each Night
Over the past 45 years, Elvis Costello has built up a very serious catalog — one so deep that he can play multiple live shows without repeating any tracks. Early next year, Costello plans to do exactly that. As a guest on The Tonight Show last month, Costello mentioned plans to play a 10-night stand at New York’s historic Gramercy Theatre, with a different setlist each night. Now, Costello has outlined his exact plans for those shows, and they are ambitious.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
NME
Watch 10-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant perform Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Bad Habits’
A 10-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent has covered Ed Sheeran‘s reworked, Bring Me The Horizon-assisted version of his song ‘Bad Habits’. Sheeran first released ‘Bad Habits’ as a solo song in June 2021, forming the lead single for his fifth studio album ‘=’. In February of this year, however, the singer teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a reimagined version of the track, which the pair debuted as the opening acts at this year’s BRIT Awards.
Mike Nesmith Said Why The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ Was His Favorite Song Davy Jones Sang for the Group
Mike Nesmith said The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" has its own form of "frosting." He also discussed Davy Jones' vocals on the track.
Hear Father John Misty Cover Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)’
Father John Misty has released a rendition of Steve Wonder’s 1972 song “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever).” The cover, which sees Josh Tillman evoking his best soulful croon, appears as one of six tracks on the musician’s Live At Electric Lady Spotify Session EP.
RELATED PEOPLE
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Paramore Announce Their First Single Since 2017, “This Is Why”
After posting a series of teasers across social media, Paramore is officially back with their first single since 2017. Titled “This Is Why,” the single will arrive on September 28. The announcement came from the band on Friday (September 16) in the form of a brief statement posted...
Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
Bladee Announces New Album Spiderr, Shares Video for New Song “Drain Story”: Watch
Bladee is back with a new solo album, following last year’s The Fool. It’s called Spiderr and it’s out September 30 via Year 0001. The Swedish artist has shared one track, “Drain Story,” with the news, along with a video directed by his Drain Gang associate Ecco2k. Check it out with the rest of the Spiderr tracklist below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Producer Ken Scott on the making of David Bowie and Mick Ronson’s most iconic albums
Scott takes us back to a febrile moment in rock history when David Bowie and the trailblazing Mick Ronson’s talents combined for Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust. David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, to give it its full title, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It’s the record that cemented Bowie’s status as an international superstar, selling more than 7 million copies, and it is second only to Let’s Dance [1983] in terms of Bowie’s most successful records.
NME
Mariah Carey is set to release her ‘lost’ 1995 alt-rock album
Mariah Carey has “found” her ‘lost’ 1995 alt-rock album ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’ and is set to release it in full, according to a new interview. Back in 2020, Carey revealed in her new memoir The Making of Mariah Carey that she worked on an alternative rock album in the mid-1990s.
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Lost’ Royal Albert Hall Concert LP & Film: Doug Clifford Interview
Creedence Clearwater Revival was a San Francisco Bay Area band that had yet to visit a bayou when they popularized swamp rock in 1969 with hits like “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising.” Vocalist, lead guitarist and songwriter John Fogerty, rhythm guitarist and John’s brother Tom Fogerty, bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford recorded nine Top 10 hits and performed at the Woodstock festival in the three years before their acrimonious breakup in 1972. CCR’s music remains a staple of classic rock radio 50 years after the release of the band’s last studio album, Mardi Gras.
Nilüfer Yanya Covers PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me”: Listen
Nilüfer Yanya has shared her cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” the title track from the iconic English musician’s 1993 LP. Check it out below. Of the song, Yanya said in a statement:. “Rid of Me” haunted me for many years after I first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together
It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
Stereogum
Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals
Mariah Carey’s 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey included all sorts of wild revelations, but none of them was weirder than the news, previously kept under wraps, that Mariah had recorded and released an entire secret grunge album in 1995. While working on her blockbuster album Daydream, Carey and her band also blew off steam by writing and recording an album of fuzzed-up alt-pop. Mariah’s friend and former roommate Clarissa Dane then re-recorded Mariah’s lead vocals, and Sony/BMG released the album as Someone’s Ugly Daughter, the sole LP from a band known as Chick. It largely disappeared without a trace, and Mariah Carey’s involvement wasn’t public knowledge for 25 years.
NME
Groove Armada share first new single in over two years, ‘Hold A Vibe’
Groove Armada have shared a new single called ‘Hold A Vibe’ and announced a special career-spanning boxset, ‘GA25’. The compilation album is due to for release on November 11 via BMG – pre-order/pre-save here. It’ll mark the 25th anniversary of the electronic duo’s debut single, 1997’s ‘At The River’.
guitar.com
The Genius Of… The Will To Live by Ben Harper
“I feel that everything is happening in this world, some days it brings me to my knees,” Ben Harper croons on the opening track to his soulful new album Bloodline Maintenance. The music and lyrics on his 16th studio record bristle with fiery questions and provocative ideas about race, humanity and family, all yoked to yearning gospel-blues. At 52, age has not dampened Harper’s passions – for skateboarding or for crafting songs that pluck and play on your heartstrings.
Comments / 0