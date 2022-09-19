Read full article on original website
I Have Some Questions About How The British Royal Family, Uh, Works — So I Found The Answers
Let's get to the bottom of this whole corgi situation.
Jonathan Rockefeller brings Sesame Street to life Off-Broadway
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Gabrielle, singing) Put your hand on your belly, belly, if you're nervous and your legs are like jelly. Breathe in through your nose. Look - your belly grows. And out your mouth a breath goes. INSKEEP: Maybe adults could use that too. The song "Belly Breathe"...
Southwest flight gives passengers ukulele lessons
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you get on an airplane, are you the kind of person who would like to put on noise-canceling headphones and pop a melatonin? Or would you prefer to play a ukulele alongside fellow passengers? People on a Southwest Airlines flight from California to Hawaii were surprised with a free ukulele and in-flight lesson. No word on how this affected alcohol sales to the people who were not playing. It's MORNING EDITION.
'British Vogue' Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful grew up in Ghana, assisting his seamstress mother in her dressmaking shop. "For me, fashion was always such an inclusive, beautiful thing," he says. We talk about making the fashion industry more diverse, the famous "all Black" issue of Vogue Italia, and modeling as a teen. Enninful's memoir is A Visible Man.
Some compare today's political divide to the Civil War. But what about the 1960s?
People look to the Civil War for a precedent to the current state of polarization. But look no further than the 1960s, when America was riven over Vietnam, counterculture and the student movement. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. America is polarized over nonexistent election fraud, vaccines, gender politics, how to teach about...
Pakistan's foreign minister talks about the country's flood damage
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's foreign minister, is at the U.N. along with other leaders to seek help for a country ravaged by floods. Leaders of Pakistan are at the United Nations this week seeking help for a country under water. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is his country's foreign minister. BILAWAL BHUTTO...
Across the U.S., regional theaters are starting to transform. Here's why
Say "theater" and many people think "Broadway." The musical 1776, perhaps, in a freshly revolutionary, re-gendered mounting by Tony winner Diane Paulis and Emmy-nominated Jeffrey L. Page. Or Hamilton, Rent, A Chorus Line. Or maybe they think of some of the plays that have won Pulitzer Prizes in the last 30 years.
Veterans of the civil rights movement of the 1960s see similarities today
America was polarized during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Veterans from the movement say the racial backlash they feel today is reminiscent of the recoil they faced in 1968. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Many Americans feel they've never seen their country as divided as it is today. But some...
You could get paid $50,000 to move to Iceland and enjoy life
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. How'd you like to earn 50,000 bucks for just enjoying life? The Icelandic yogurt company Siggi says it'll pay someone to move to Iceland. You'd run the business' social media accounts and experience Iceland's new four-day workweek. Now, to qualify, you'd need to be a solid writer, a pretty good photographer, have a valid passport. And perhaps most importantly, you must want to live a simple life and enjoy nature. It's MORNING EDITION.
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
