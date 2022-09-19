A federal appeals court declined to endorse special treatment for a former president. Instead, it blocked a ruling on classified documents. The federal court blocked part of a lower court ruling on paper seized from Trump's Florida residence. This lets the Justice Department resume its examination of around a hundred papers marked classified. The lower court ruling named a special master to look over the papers. It said the extraordinary search of an ex-president's home required extra steps to ensure, quote, "at least the appearance of fairness." But the higher court pointedly applied the normal precedents and rules that apply to anyone else.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO