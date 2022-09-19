ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen’s funeral

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpMTG_0i19TdJt00

LONDON (AP) — Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.

Here are some figures that have swirled around London and the rest of the United Kingdom in the aftermath of her death on Sept. 8 at her summer retreat in Scotland of the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

LIVE: Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

— 2,000: Dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

— 800: Guests at a committal service later in the day at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

— 5,949: Military personnel deployed throughout the meticulously choreographed operation that began with the queen’s death on Sept. 8 at her Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands. That number comprises 4,416 from the army, 847 from the navy and 686 from the air force. In addition, around 175 armed forces personnel from Commonwealth nations have been involved.

— 1,650: At least that number of military personnel will be involved in the pomp-filled procession of the queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. A further 1,000 will line the streets along the procession route When the coffin reaches Windsor, 410 military personnel will take part in the procession, 480 will line streets, 150 will be in a guard of honor and line steps and 130 more will fulfil other ceremonial duties.

— 142: Royal Navy ratings who will pull the state gun carriage carrying the queen’s coffin on Monday when it leaves the Houses of Parliament for her funeral.

— More than 10,000: Police officers. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the “hugely complex” policing operation is the biggest in the London force’s history, surpassing the London 2012 Olympics which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.

— 22: Miles (36 kilometers) of barriers erected in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas around the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace secure.

— 1 million: The number of people London transport authorities expect to visit the capital on Monday. Around 250 extra rail services will run to move people in and out of the city.

— 5: Miles (8 kilometers) of people lining up to file past the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The mammoth queue stretched back from the Houses of Parliament along the south bank of the River Thames to Southwark Park. The number of people who viewed the coffin over four days is not yet known.

— 125: Movie theaters that will open their doors to broadcast Monday’s funeral live.

— 2,868: Diamonds, along with 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies, sparkle in the Imperial State Crown that rested on the queen’s coffin as it lay in state.

— 2: Minutes of silence at the end of the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

— 1: Coffin. The silent eye in the days-long storm of pomp, pageantry and protection is a single, flag-draped oak coffin carrying the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men accused of an assault outside a Columbus bar that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to online court records and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website, Dwayne Cummings was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Franklin County Correction Center II on Jackson Pike. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

100th homicide after ‘parking spot’ argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Homicides crossed the 100 mark after a person died in north Columbus Wednesday night during an alleged dispute over a shared parking spot. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive at 10:39 p.m. The victim, Marcus E. Deloney, suffered a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Central London#Royal Navy#Military Personnel#Uk#Britons#Balmoral Estate#Scottish#Commonwealth
NBC4 Columbus

Murder charges formally filed in Short North beating death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of the victim in a fatal assault said the suspects have been formally charged with murder two days after the man succumbed to his injuries. Murder charges in the death of Greg Coleman Jr. were filed Tuesday against two suspects in connection with the Sept. 5 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found shot in parking lot dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane has died. Police said they’d been heading to a shots fired complaint in Parkford Lane late on Wednesday evening when they were re-directed to Harvester Lane. There officers found Mayfield Evans III, 33, shot in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High-speed chase turns into drug bust on I-270

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and onto the interstate. […]
PATASKALA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NBC4 Columbus

Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, identified as victim in North Linden homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide in North Linden, according to Columbus police. Police say they found the body of Lance Thompson inside a vacant home on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street just before 1:00 p.m. After stating the circumstances around this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Amber Alert canceled for boy, 4, missing from Akron

UPDATE: As of 10:47 p.m., the Amber Alert for 4-year-old Fabian Claudio has been canceled. Fox 8 in Cleveland reported the child was found, and it appears as though police arrested the suspect but is not yet confirmed. AKRON, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy reported missing from […]
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy