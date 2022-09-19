Read full article on original website
fredericksburg.today
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement. Fredericksburg Police say Monday night just after 9:00 p.m., Officer Murphy was on patrol in Central Park when he saw a vehicle traveling south on. Plank Road that was missing a license plate. Officer Murphy activated his emergency...
fredericksburg.today
City Police charge suspect with crimes at Motts Run
On Tuesday, the Fredericksburg Police Department arrested David Hunt, 31, of Spotsylvania County, on several charges, including breaking and entering at Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area. On July 7th, the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation, and Community Events Director reported several instances where cash was missing from the safe at Motts Run....
fredericksburg.today
Loud noise advisory at Dahlgren
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) plans to conduct range testing Sept. 21-22 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. that may produce very loud noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg teen with Down syndrome whose art is inspiring thousands, speaks at Germanna
Fredericksburg teen with Down syndrome whose art is inspiring thousands, speaks at Germanna. Sofia Pineda, an 18-year-old senior at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg with Down syndrome, was the star of an “Art and Activism,” event hosted by Germanna Community College’s Student Activities department Wednesday that was part of a voter registration drive at the college.
