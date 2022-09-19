Fredericksburg teen with Down syndrome whose art is inspiring thousands, speaks at Germanna. Sofia Pineda, an 18-year-old senior at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg with Down syndrome, was the star of an “Art and Activism,” event hosted by Germanna Community College’s Student Activities department Wednesday that was part of a voter registration drive at the college.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO