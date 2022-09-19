ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Jean Foster
3d ago

This article is a big joke. There are no homes available in this community they're all brought up through private sales and most of them are now over priced to make sure that no black home buyers can get in their own community. I'm an original person from the Rondo community - my family's home is still there on Concordia Ave and the home my great Grandfather built is still standing on Central Ave. So, good luck trying to get the community back.

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Schools across Minnesota 'swatted' with false reports of active shooters

A wave of fake reports of shootings sent several Minnesota schools into lockdown Wednesday, authorities said. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions (BCA) said the hoax calls were reported in 16 districts, including schools in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Rosemount. The calls also were reported in Rochester, Mankato, Austin, St....
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

PrairieCare Begins Large Expansion in Brooklyn Park

PrairieCare held a groundbreaking to expand its hospital in northern Brooklyn Park on Tuesday. The health system, which offers psychiatric services for all ages, is adding 30 inpatient beds for youth in Brooklyn Park. Local dignitaries and mental health professionals gathered Tuesday to celebrate the expansion along Highway 610 in...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Charges: Group ran coordinated phone theft ring in Minneapolis

Twelve people have been charged with running a cell phone theft ring in Minneapolis, in what prosecutors say was a coordinated scheme that extended overseas and resulted in losses exceeding $300,000. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced the charges in connection with what officials called a "highly organized...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wiproud.com

Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween

One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
ANOKA, MN
KARE 11

School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis leaders announce new plan to reduce crime

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis leaders announced a new plan to reduce crime in the city during a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday. Watch it in the player above. Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minneapolis Police Department Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, MPD Commander Jason Case, Office of Violence Prevention Manager Jen White, as well as state and federal authorities, were at the news conference.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

