New Philadelphia filmmakers' work to be featured in local festival

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Films by Eric Swinderman and Sydney Waltz will be featured Oct. 6 at the Quaker Cinema as part of the Tuscarawas Valley Film Festival, which starts Thursday.

Both are New Philadelphia High School graduates − Swinderman in 1994; Waltz in 2012.

Swinderman's film, "Made in Cleveland," will be shown at 6:30 p.m. It is described as a tale of life, love and the pursuit of happiness in Cleveland. It consists of nine vignettes about love, including stories about an old war hero who defends the honor and memory of a long-lost love; a man whose past comes to light in the midst of a perfect date; and a recently separated paramedic gets more than he bargains for when he is thrust in the middle of a domestic dispute.

Swinderman is expected to be present for the screening.

Two shorts by Waltz will be shown the same evening. They are "The Devil Upstairs," an eight-minute film about a woman who becomes an unwilling participant in a coverup after her son accidentally kills his girlfriend. Also to be shown is the 17-minute "Cross Country," about a reluctant son who visits his fearful mother to resurrect their strained relationship.

Also to be shown on Oct. 6 is "Jethica," about a woman who must seek help from beyond the grave to get rid of a stalker who surprises her in New Mexico.

The 2022 Tuscarawas Valley Film Festival will run four consecutive Thursdays through Oct. 13. Screenings begin at 6:30 p.m. All profits go to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of East Central Ohio.

Offerings from Park Street Pizza and Hoodletown Brewing will be available at 5:30 p.m. each night of the festival at The Quaker, at 158 W. High Ave.

Tickets may be purchased online through eventbrite. They range from $10 per night to a $30 pass for all four dates.

Other films on the schedule are "BATBOY: Tragedy and Triumph," and "The Integrity of Joseph Chambers," on Thursday; "Open Hearts," and "A Love Song," on Sept. 29; and the Aqua Blue Night of Horror on Oct. 13, sponsored by businessman Don Whittingham. The final evening will feature horror films.

"BATBOY" is the story of Ray Negron, a one-time juvenile delinquent who found himself with a mentor in the late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. Negron is now a best-selling author, New York Yankees executive, producer and inspirational speaker. He is scheduled to appear at the Quaker for the showing of the film on Thursday, according to theater owner Michael Ernest.

Negron was a part of the clubhouse that included manager Billy Martin, superstar Reggie Jackson and the late Thurman Munson of Canton.

"Joseph Chambers" is about a man who, hoping to prove his survivalist capabilities and manliness to his family,goes deer-hunting by himself.

"Open Hearts" is about an international team of doctors from Akron Children's Hospital that tries to save 12 children with heart surgery in a single week in Haiti.

"A Love Song" takes place at a campground in the rural West, where a woman waits alone for an old flame to arrive, uncertain of his intentions while bashful about her own.

