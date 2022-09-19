Quaker Foundation Homecoming Honorees chosen
NEW PHILADELPHIA − One retired New Philadelphia Schools’ educator and two dedicated volunteers will be recognized as the New Philadelphia City Schools Quaker Foundation’s 28th annual Homecoming Honorees on Sept. 30 at the high school homecoming football game.
Each year during homecoming, the Quaker Foundation recognizes groups or individuals for dedicated service to the New Philadelphia City Schools either inside or outside the classroom. The Quaker Foundation will hold a pancake breakfast on Oct. 1 at the Tuscora Park Pavilion from 7 to 11 a.m. Tickets will be $5 at the door. This event is open to the public. All proceeds benefit the Quaker Foundation.
This year's honorees are:
- Retired educator Linda L. Holdsworth, who served the New Philadelphia City School District for 24 years. She began teaching at the high school in 1976, where she taught typing, shorthand, salesmanship, accounting, introduction to business, and notetaking. She earned her master’s degree in education from Kent State University.
- Greg Perkins is receiving this year’s Spirit Award. He is a member of the Class of 1989. For the past 11 years, he has volunteered filming seventh, eighth, ninth, and junior varsity football games for the coaches. Five years ago, he added varsity games and now films all five football games every week. He has made numerous videos for social media. In these videos, he tries to showcase New Philadelphia’s program and capture moments for students and their families to enjoy forever. Some of his videos play as introductions at Quaker Stadium games. He took on the filming of boys and girls basketball games six years ago and has filmed numerous other events for the schools such as proms, graduations, and pep rallies.
- Michelle L. Pipes has been selected to receive the Quaker Foundation Merit Award. She is a graduate of Carrollton High School and the University of Akron. She has been a teacher for New Philadelphia City Schools for over 19 years. She taught at Welty Middle School and has been a fifth grade math teacher at Central Elementary for the past 11 years. She has received two classroom grants from the Quaker Foundation. Anytime there was an event for the Quaker Foundation, she could be found behind the scenes helping. She also assists with proofreading the Quaker Foundation’s annual newsletter.
