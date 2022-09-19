Google's Discover feed is a big part of how a lot of us keep up with things, almost religiously spending a few minutes scrolling through every day. There's always plenty of content in there, with not just articles that match your interests, but also the occasional YouTube video in the mix, as well. But if Google's been getting a little broad with its curation, and you've been seeing videos in there you'd rather not, you'll be pleased to learn that Discover now allows you to hide videos from specific YouTube channels, with just a few taps.

