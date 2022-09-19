Read full article on original website
Google Chrome will protect your incognito tabs with your biometrics
Incognito browsing may not prevent your internet provider and other parties from tracking you, but it does hide your history and your cookies from your regular browsing session. And soon, it may also be possible to hide your incognito tabs from other people handling your Android phone or tablet. Google has activated a new flag in the current stable Chrome release that allows you to lock your currently open incognito tabs behind biometric authentication.
How to block text messages on Android
Between corporate spam and unwelcome messages from who-knows-where, having a conversational kill switch in your digital tool kit is probably a good idea. Malicious texts can often hold threats to digital safety and security. As a result, many are beginning to search for ways to deal with excessive spam. The...
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch: What to expect at Google's October event
Summer is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing: Google's annual fall event is officially around the corner. Yes, it's true — the next Made by Google launch is just a few short weeks away. While some early announcements might mean fewer surprises than usual, we still expect to see some unannounced hardware. Here's everything we know about this fall's Made by Google event.
Everything is Workspace now, as Google doubles down on app branding
Throughout 2021, we saw several Google-branded services line up and take their place under one of two large umbrella categories — Google One or Google Workspace. Google presents the former as its paid solution for users who want access to additional Google Drive cloud storage (plus exclusive in-app features, like more editing tools for Photos), while the latter is for professionals and businesses of all sizes. Google Keep has been part of Workspace for years now, and now its Android app is finally starting to advertise as much.
The Pixel Watch may let you use Google Photos as your Wear OS watch face
Wear OS watch faces may soon be more personalized than ever as evidence of Google Photos integration has been spotted, and it's expected it may arrive alongside the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. The Google Photos code includes strings that refer to watch faces being available on your watch, and it suggests you'll be able to include more than one at a time.
Google Chat expands Smart Replies to more languages
Like many other Google services and Android itself, Google Chat has offered Smart Replies for more than four years now. But in contrast to Android, which has long offered smart replies in many languages, Chat stuck with English only since the inception of the feature. This is no longer the case, as the company has announced that it’s expanding Smart Replies to French, Portuguese, and Spanish.
The top 5 things I love and 4 things I hate about Google Pixel 6a
When it comes to Google's camera magic and a bunch of exclusive software features, nothing can beat a Google Pixel phone. That's the reason you have (or are planning to get) a Google Pixel 6a. Google has sort of cracked the winning formula for the best budget phone, and the 2022 baby Pixel is truly a champ. But there is still a lot that remains unsaid about the Pixel 6a, both good and bad.
Google's Pixel 7 cases could actually be worth buying this year
It's been such a big day for Pixel 7 news, you'd think the actual event was going on right now. Don't bother checking your calendar — it's still September. Although we might have two weeks to go until Google takes the stage, we've heard a new pre-order date and fresh rumors on an official release date. If you're still wondering whether or not you'll pick up the phone, our first official glimpses at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro case lineup might be enough to sway you one way or the other.
Google servers could get your passwords if you use enhanced spell check in Chrome
Google Chrome is filled to the brim with useful features, like spell check. Other than the standard spell check, Chrome also offers “enhanced spell check.” When you want to enable it, Google notes that whatever you type in the browser will be sent to the company’s servers to run it through advanced grammar and style algorithms. This already makes clear that you probably shouldn’t enable it when you’re concerned about data security, and an investigation has confirmed exactly this. Under certain circumstances, your passwords and usernames could be sent to Google's spell-checking servers during login processes.
How to cancel Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade offers affordable access to some of the best games on the App Store. Many of these are exclusive to Apple Arcade, but you'll also find some games on the App Store and Play Store. If you've compared Apple Arcade to Play Pass and decided Play Pass is better value for money, you can easily your Apple Arcade subscription. That said, you'll probably need to get a top-of-the line Android tablet for gaming since you can't use Play Pass on an iPad.
Google asks Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 users for a vibe check
You might be enjoying the little quality-of-life improvements that Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 brings. Or, maybe you're not. At the end of the beta process, Pixel users will be enjoying a mid-cycle update that will bring prominent fixes as well as neat features like support for the LC3 audio codec and call clarity enhancement. But to get those changes right, Google is hoping beta testers will give their feedback and it has opened up an opportunity to do just that.
The Pixel 7's Tensor G2 has a lot of surprises for a boring upgrade
Google doesn't like to make a big show of it, but it's an open secret that it's been working with Samsung to produce its custom Tensor SoC for its Pixel 6 lineup of phones. This year, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to sport a Tensor G2 — there's already been plenty said about what to expect with that chip, but it looks like some new intel is going to lock things in for us. But that's not all we're learning about here.
Google finally lets you block your least favorite YouTubers from the Discover feed
Google's Discover feed is a big part of how a lot of us keep up with things, almost religiously spending a few minutes scrolling through every day. There's always plenty of content in there, with not just articles that match your interests, but also the occasional YouTube video in the mix, as well. But if Google's been getting a little broad with its curation, and you've been seeing videos in there you'd rather not, you'll be pleased to learn that Discover now allows you to hide videos from specific YouTube channels, with just a few taps.
Google Pixel 7 may arrive later than expected on October 18
The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and various other Nest hardware are expected at the upcoming Google launch on October 6. We're expecting to hear all about these gadgets, and previous leaks have suggested you'll be able to pre-order each product straight after the event. According to a new leak from two sources, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available from October 18.
The latest Google Play system update will let you track app installation progress across your devices
It's been nearly a year since Google started sharing all the changes bundled in monthly Google Play system updates on Android. We've seen a few of these land already this month, starting off with improvements to the Google Kids Space. Later, Google added new Wear OS features, followed by alerts for compromised passwords. Now we've got a few more to check out, as new Play Store and Play Protect-related features start coming to smartphones near you.
Prepare your inbox, Gmail's awful political spam experiment starts now
You don't have to look far to be able to find something in the news worth feeling incredibly frustrated about, and earlier this summer we caught wind of one particularly egregious-sounding project Google was cooking up. While millions of us rely on Gmail's generally excellent spam filters to keep our inboxes free from distraction, Google decided that it wasn't actually comfortable with how good Gmail's filters had gotten at blocking political spam en masse, and shared a system that would whitelist political bulk senders, ensuring their messages got through. After getting the FEC's nod of approval, that system is finally set to begin testing this week.
Telegram 9.0 brings 'endless' emoji to Premium subscribers, leaves some for free users
Telegram is one of the best-known secure messaging apps out there. Despite offering its services for free to all users since its inception in 2013, the company announced a major shift in its functioning by launching a paid tier a few months ago, known as Telegram Premium. This week, the app developer announced the rollout of version 9.0 of Telegram, which includes some new features primarily targeting Premium subscribers.
What is Google Voice?
Google Voice is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone service, which means it allows voice calls over a broadband internet connection. You can use the service to make and receive phone calls and text messages. While it might seem like a regular phone line, it has a few more advantages. You get the Voice number instantly and can forward calls to multiple numbers simply by flipping a toggle. Plus, the pricing is as affordable as it gets.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro could be getting custom EQ settings soon
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds right now, but they're not without their faults. Among them: the buds launched without user-customizable EQ settings. To date, nearly two months later, you still can't change the way they sound using the Pixel Buds app, beyond a setting that's meant to boost bass at low volumes. According to a teardown by 9to5Google, though, that could be changing soon.
Weekend poll: Would you buy a small Android flagship phone?
Although we have a pretty good idea of what to expect at Google's upcoming Pixel 7 launch event, the future isn't quite as clear. Sure, the Pixel Fold will likely arrive sometime next year, alongside the usual round of iterative updates, but what about something a little more exciting? Earlier this week, we learned Google might be working on a smaller flagship Pixel, something with all the power you'd expect from a premium device but in a form factor that fits in your hand.
