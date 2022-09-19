Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a pedestrian struck at Cutter Street and Ezzard Charles Drive
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the West End, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Police Department announced on Twitter that delays should be expected due to this...
Fox 19
Woman critically hurt in Clifton hit-and-run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is in critical condition after she was struck in a Clifton hit-and-run early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say. Amber Joulbert, 21, was hit by an unknown vehicle around 2 a.m. at 428 McAlpin Ave., according to Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge. Police received a 911 call...
Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students
Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students
WKRC
House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
2 children dead, 2 remain hospitalized from West Chester Apartment fire
WEST CHESTER — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester apartment fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 children taken to hospital after fire in Butler County. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster...
Fox 19
I-74 east ramp to I-75 north reopens after semi crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A semi truck overturned on its side on the I-74 east ramp to I-75 north earlier Thursday, blocking traffic for several hours. The ramp closed around 9:45 a.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation Cincinnati district. It reopened a few minutes after 2 p.m. Injuries are...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police: 87-year-old man found safe days after going missing
An 87-year-old man has been found safe, days after he went missing, according to Cincinnati police. 87-year-old Henry Parker had been missing since Saturday night after he walked away from his house on Cleinview Avenue in East Walnut Hills. Dozens of volunteers have been hitting the streets looking for him.
WLWT 5
Police close a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police have closed a portion of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Northbound Colerain Avenue is closed between Jessup and Blue Rock roads due to a crash involving an...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injury on Litton Lane in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injury on Litton Lane in Hebron. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Man killed in Boone County crash identified
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
Hamilton County coroner: 1-year-old dead following pedestrian crash
A 1-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
Fox 19
80,000 lbs. of animal feed spilled in Pendleton County, driver flown to hospital
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A truck crash spilled thousands of pounds of animal feed on US-27 in Pendleton County Wednesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Country Club Drive. See map below. UC Air Care transported the driver to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of his...
WLWT 5
Police close section of Harvey Avenue due to a crash
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have closed a section of Harvey Avenue in Avondale due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Harvey Ave. between Glenwood Avenue and Washington Avenue will be closed while police assess the situation.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Ashtree Drive and Kirby Avenue in Northside
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Ashtree Drive and Kirby Avenue in Northside. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Middletown police release videos as investigation into dismembered body continues
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police released a pair of videos Thursday in connection with their investigation into the murder and dismemberment of a man. Police say, John Havens, 34, came to the Middletown Division of Police lobby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked to speak to an officer about a homicide near the intersection of Stone Path Drive and Stone Path Court, Spokesperson Missy Knight wrote in a news release.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a robbery on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a robbery on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after being hit by train
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Hartwell. Police say it happened after 3 a.m. on Parkway Avenue at Burns Avenue. Officials tell WLWT one person was killed. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 29-year-old James Robinson. This is a developing...
Comments / 0