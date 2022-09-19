ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Woman critically hurt in Clifton hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is in critical condition after she was struck in a Clifton hit-and-run early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say. Amber Joulbert, 21, was hit by an unknown vehicle around 2 a.m. at 428 McAlpin Ave., according to Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge. Police received a 911 call...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

I-74 east ramp to I-75 north reopens after semi crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A semi truck overturned on its side on the I-74 east ramp to I-75 north earlier Thursday, blocking traffic for several hours. The ramp closed around 9:45 a.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation Cincinnati district. It reopened a few minutes after 2 p.m. Injuries are...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man killed in Boone County crash identified

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Police close section of Harvey Avenue due to a crash

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have closed a section of Harvey Avenue in Avondale due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Harvey Ave. between Glenwood Avenue and Washington Avenue will be closed while police assess the situation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Ashtree Drive and Kirby Avenue in Northside

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Ashtree Drive and Kirby Avenue in Northside. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police release videos as investigation into dismembered body continues

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police released a pair of videos Thursday in connection with their investigation into the murder and dismemberment of a man. Police say, John Havens, 34, came to the Middletown Division of Police lobby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked to speak to an officer about a homicide near the intersection of Stone Path Drive and Stone Path Court, Spokesperson Missy Knight wrote in a news release.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after being hit by train

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Hartwell. Police say it happened after 3 a.m. on Parkway Avenue at Burns Avenue. Officials tell WLWT one person was killed. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 29-year-old James Robinson. This is a developing...
CINCINNATI, OH

