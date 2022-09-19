ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker news conference: What he said

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Follow along with us as Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media in his weekly news conference.

The No. 21 Spartans (2-1) are coming off a 39-28 loss at Washington on Saturday . MSU hosts Minnesota this coming Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).

Be the first to see and hear what Tucker says when he fields questions from reporters, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Live updates

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker news conference: What he said

