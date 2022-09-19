ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe

By Rich Jones
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child.

Kanniyah J. Johnson was reported missing around 1:00 am from the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Biscayne Bay Drive.

According to police, Kanniyah was last seen on Sunday just after 10:00 pm at her home.

The 11-year-old is described as 4′11″ and 120 Ibs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she was wearing a black T-shirt with rainbow Nike symbols and white and purple pajama bottoms.

Anyone having seen or knows the location of Kanniyah Johnson is asked to call 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.

WOKV

JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Infant dies after being left in hot car in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — An eight-month-old baby is dead after police say she was left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to WFOX. According to authorities, the infant's father was working at a house on Newbury Road and left the child in his car. She was reportedly in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
