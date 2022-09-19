UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child.

Kanniyah J. Johnson was reported missing around 1:00 am from the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Biscayne Bay Drive.

According to police, Kanniyah was last seen on Sunday just after 10:00 pm at her home.

The 11-year-old is described as 4′11″ and 120 Ibs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she was wearing a black T-shirt with rainbow Nike symbols and white and purple pajama bottoms.

Anyone having seen or knows the location of Kanniyah Johnson is asked to call 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.

