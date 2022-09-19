Read full article on original website
ktmoradio.com
MoDOT Schedules Work in Pemiscot County
SIKESTON—Route YY in Pemiscot County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route T to County Road 375 near Portageville. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 7 a.m. to 4...
ktmoradio.com
Scott County Traffic Crash Leaves One Person Seriously Hurt
A Sikeston man was seriously hurt after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup that crossed the center line of Missouri 77 just south of Oran. Troop E reports 39 year old Andrew Ponder was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital following the accident that happened just before noon Wednesday.
KFVS12
Firefighters train on collapsed structure in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from southeast Missouri came together to prepare for a dangerous scenario that could occur at any moment. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team trained on collapsed structure scenarios at an old school in Sikeston on Wednesday. “Sikeston Public Schools have graciously allowed us...
ktmoradio.com
Steele Man Arrested by MSHP
A Steele man was arrested by the MSHP Wednesday morning. 58 year old Kendall Puckett was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrants out of Pemiscot County on charges of DWI, no valid driver’s license, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He was...
ktmoradio.com
One Hurt in I-55 Traffic Accident
One person was hurt in a two vehicle traffic accident late Sunday night on I-55 Northbound in Scott County. Troop E reports the accident happened when a vehicle driven by 55 year old Marian Delanzo of Edwardsville, IL struck the back of an 18-wheeler, driven by 57 year old Jimmy Whitehead of Malden.
kbsi23.com
Intersection of Hwy. 74, South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau open after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to the intersection of South Kingshighway and MO 74 Monday around 11:16 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash. Medical personnel responded to the scene. No word on injuries. There were police officers on scene directing traffic. Traffic is now moving...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man killed in crash
On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
Kait 8
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
ktmoradio.com
Poplar Bluff Man Dies in Traffic Crash
One person was killed when his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Grand Avenue at Davis Street in Poplar Bluff during the noon hour Sunday. The MSHP identified the victim as 26 year old Bradley Ward of Poplar Bluff. 46 people have died in SE Missouri traffic accidents so far this...
ktmoradio.com
Traffic Accidents Injure Three People
A Florida man was hurt during the noon hour Monday when his motorcycle ran off I-55 in Pemiscot County and overturned. The MSHP reports 21 year old Brandon Sanford of Pensacola received moderate injuries and was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. The accident happened about 12:45 p.m. One person was...
ktmoradio.com
Child Hurt in One Vehicle Accident Near Senath
A six year old boy was hurt when the car he was in ran off US 412 north of Senath and struck a ditch. The MSHP reports the driver, 80 year old Elizabeth Carver of Kennett was not hurt. The child was taken to Arkansas Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.
KFVS12
Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash
A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
KFVS12
Crews battle hayfield fire in Sikeston, Mo
SoutheastHEALTH raising awareness for malnutrition. There's a new way to show your support for veterans. Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift.
Kait 8
Kennett announces new fire chief
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – There will soon be a new fire chief for the Kennett Fire Department. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mayor Chancellor Wayne announced current Assistant Fire Chief Lance Davis would replace Paul Spain as the department’s fire chief, who is retiring. Both Davis and Spain were...
ktmoradio.com
Hospital Owners Issued Property Maintenance Ticket
It appears the old hospital property will be cleaned up soon, but not by the company that owns it. During his report last night at the Kennett City Council meeting, Lance Davis with the Fire Department said property maintenance issued a ticket to the owners for the high grass. At...
KFVS12
Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County
Joshua Wiseman & Chloé’ Ray discuss National Vote Registration Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Motorcycle-truck crash claims life of 26-year-old in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. The crash happened at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 on Grand Avenue at the intersection of Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State...
semoball.com
100th Meeting: Sikeston set to take on Poplar Bluff for 100th time
SIKESTON — When Sikeston and Poplar Bluff take the field Thursday night, it will be the 100th meeting between the two schools, according to Sikeston record books. Sikeston holds a 56-39-4 lead in the series with the teams first playing in 1911 according to Sikeston records. The Bulldogs defeated Poplar Bluff 33-0 in the first-ever meeting.
KFVS12
Fulton, Ky. man arrested in connection with burglary investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Fulton man was arrested in connection with a burglary investigation. Steven A. Davis, 33, was arrested on a warrant for third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property over $10,000. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a home...
KFVS12
Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
