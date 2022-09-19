Read full article on original website
Scott County Traffic Crash Leaves One Person Seriously Hurt
A Sikeston man was seriously hurt after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup that crossed the center line of Missouri 77 just south of Oran. Troop E reports 39 year old Andrew Ponder was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital following the accident that happened just before noon Wednesday.
Steele Man Arrested by MSHP
A Steele man was arrested by the MSHP Wednesday morning. 58 year old Kendall Puckett was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrants out of Pemiscot County on charges of DWI, no valid driver’s license, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He was...
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
Traffic Accidents Injure Three People
A Florida man was hurt during the noon hour Monday when his motorcycle ran off I-55 in Pemiscot County and overturned. The MSHP reports 21 year old Brandon Sanford of Pensacola received moderate injuries and was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. The accident happened about 12:45 p.m. One person was...
Child Hurt in One Vehicle Accident Near Senath
A six year old boy was hurt when the car he was in ran off US 412 north of Senath and struck a ditch. The MSHP reports the driver, 80 year old Elizabeth Carver of Kennett was not hurt. The child was taken to Arkansas Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.
Motorcycle-truck crash claims life of 26-year-old in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. The crash happened at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 on Grand Avenue at the intersection of Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State...
Madison County Traffic Accident
(Madison County, MO) Two people from Star City Arkansas are suffering serious injuries after they were hurt in a one vehicle accident Monday in Madison County. The wreck happened at 8:15 am as an SUV, being driven by a 25 year old female, Ricki D. Quillen of Star City was headed north on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass. She failed to negotiate a curve to the right and the SUV ran off the left side of the road and crashed into an embankment. It rolled over throwing both the driver and a passenger, 23 year old Timothy D. Quillen, out of the vehicle. Two additional juvenile passengers, a 14 year old girl and a 2 year old boy, received minor injuries. They were both wearing their safety devices at the time of the wreck. The two Quillen's were not. The two adults were flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, the two children were transported to Madison Medical Center.
MoDOT Schedules Work in Pemiscot County
SIKESTON—Route YY in Pemiscot County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route T to County Road 375 near Portageville. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 7 a.m. to 4...
Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County
Joshua Wiseman & Chloé’ Ray discuss National Vote Registration Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau.
Puppies dumped, police searching for suspect
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Police need your help after finding four puppies, including one that was dead, in a small crate sitting on garbage beside a dumpster. According to the Kennett Humane Department, officers discovered the crate on Providence Road on Tuesday, Sept. 20. One of the puppies had died, two of the pups are said to be in “critical condition,” and the third was “skinny and bloated from worms and starvation.”
Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments responded to a hayfield burning off of County Road 448 in Sikeston on Monday, September 19. This is west of the Jeffers Motorsports Park Drag Strip. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fire is controlled, but not stopping. It’s...
Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
Hospital Owners Issued Property Maintenance Ticket
It appears the old hospital property will be cleaned up soon, but not by the company that owns it. During his report last night at the Kennett City Council meeting, Lance Davis with the Fire Department said property maintenance issued a ticket to the owners for the high grass. At...
Missouri officers cracking down on child restraint violations
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies in the Show Me State are coming together with a message: Practice property safety with your kids in the car. The Caruthersville Police Department announced they would be joining with law enforcement agencies across Missouri from Sunday, Sept. 18, to Saturday, Sept. 25, for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign.
Just How Old Were They? – Two Butler County Centenarians
On January 17, 1926, newspaper readers throughout Missouri were surprised to read the following: “Benjamin Hodge today celebrated his 109th birthday. Records at his home near here show that he was born in New York Jan. 16, 1817.” By August 20, he was 111. An article in the Tipton Times, Tipton, Missouri, stated: “The family Bible … has faded so badly it is impossible to tell just exactly whether he was born in 1815 or 1817, but ‘Uncle Ben’ remembers his parents telling him he was born in 1815, he says.” Reporters then began regular visits to Hodge in subsequent years, usually around his birthday. He rode his horse to vote for a new Butler County Courthouse in 1927, his age then reported at 114. However, articles the following two years both reported on his 114th birthday celebration, and he turned 119 in both 1930 and 1931, according to reports. He celebrated in 1930 by going rabbit hunting, and still lived alone on his farm.
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
