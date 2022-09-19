Penn State vs. Central Michigan: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

After a second road win in three weeks, Penn State returns home to Beaver Stadium for a matchup with Central Michigan in Week 4. The Nittany Lions are surging in the national rankings following a decisive victory at Auburn in Week 3. As the bar continues to be raised for the Nittany Lions, Penn State is opening as a massive favorite at home this week against the Chippewas from the MAC.

Point spread: Penn State -26.5

Over-under: 60.5

Injury Report

Penn State was able to get tight end [autotag]Theo Johnson[/autotag] in his first game of the season last weekend at Auburn, and it looks like he will be good to go again this week barring any setbacks. But Penn State could still be down a tight end with [autotag]Jerry Cross[/autotag] continuing to be day-to-day. The freshman would be a reserve option even if available. [autotag]Brenton Strange[/autotag], [autotag]Tyler Warren[/autotag], and Johnson are the team's top tight end options. Central Michigan is a bit banged up at the wide receiver position. Senior Dallas Dixon, the team's second-leading receiver in 2021 will be out for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury. And Carlos Carriere, the team's third-leading receiver this season, could be questionable this week after having his wisdom teeth removed. Carriere is considered day-to-day. Central Michigan is also monitoring the status of defensive lineman LaQuan Johnson, who has been unavailable so far this season due to an undisclosed injury situation.

Betting Trends

Penn State has cashed in against the spread each week this season. Penn State is 3-0 against the spread, each time as the favorite. And on top of that, the Nittany Lions have helped push their game to hit the over each week this season. This week will feature the highest over/under for Penn State so far this season, however. Penn State covered a 28-point spread at home against another MAC opponent, Ohio, in week 2. The game barely went over 55 points with a 46-10 final score. Central Michigan is 1-2 against the spread this season, but the one game it covered was as a decisive road underdog against a Power 5 opponent. Central Michigan gave Oklahoma State a bit of a late score in the season opener, losing to the Cowboys by a final score of 58-44, covering the 20.5-point spread. Central Michigan has also helped push their game to go over twice this season.

Early gut reaction best bet

There is little doubt Penn State will continue to flex its offensive strengths, including a resurgent running game, against Central Michigan. The defense should be in firm control from start to finish as well following an impressive showing at Auburn. Expect Penn State to jump out to an early lead and put this game on cruise control. But don't be surprised if Central Michigan manages to make a couple late strikes as Penn State empties the bench to get a late cover.Penn State 44, Central Michigan 20

