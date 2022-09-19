ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Long-Employed Fire Truck ‘Retires’ from Pottstown Service, Transitions to New Teaching Career

Students at the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center, Limerick, line up to meet their new teaching tool.Image via WFMZ 69 News. Rather than allowing its career to be snuffed out, the Empire Hook and Ladder Co. donated a used fire truck to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center in Limerick. Karin Mallett rolled out this story for WFMZ 69 News.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Montgomery County, PA
