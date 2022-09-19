Read full article on original website
Related
Youth media program helps students learn skills as they build connections
Teens and young adults ages 16-29 have a chance to join a film and photography workshop for free while partnering with students in Ghana Africa virtually who are learning the same things.
The Haverford School Begins Its 139th School Year
Student Body President Luka Sekulic (standing) provides an opening-day welcome while Head of School Tyler Casertano listens while seated.Image via The Haverford School. The Haverford School celebrated the Opening Day of the 2022–2023 school year on Sept. 8.
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
MCCC seeks a Part-Time Administrative Assistant, FoundationImage via iStock. Montgomery County Community College invites applications for its Part-Time Administrative Assistant, Foundation position in Blue Bell.
Join the Gwynedd Mercy University Community for Red and Gold Day
Gwynedd Mercy University's Red and Gold Day, to which the public is invited, is Sept. 24.Image via Gwynedd Mercy University. Gwynedd Mercy University’s most treasured tradition of Fall Fest and Food Truck Festival has been reimagined by the Office for Student Engagement and Student Government Association as Red and Gold Day.
RELATED PEOPLE
Long-Employed Fire Truck ‘Retires’ from Pottstown Service, Transitions to New Teaching Career
Students at the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center, Limerick, line up to meet their new teaching tool.Image via WFMZ 69 News. Rather than allowing its career to be snuffed out, the Empire Hook and Ladder Co. donated a used fire truck to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center in Limerick. Karin Mallett rolled out this story for WFMZ 69 News.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0