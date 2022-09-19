Effective: 2022-09-23 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of eastern Albany and Laramie Counties through 500 PM MDT At 420 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers with gusty winds along a line extending from near Horse Creek to near Federal to near Warren AFB to 6 miles northwest of Natural Fort. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Tie City Campground, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Federal, Crystal Lake Reservoir, Crystal Lake Campground, North Crow Campground, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, Whitaker, North Cheyenne, Horse Creek, Warren Af Base, Yellow Pine Campground, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO