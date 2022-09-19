Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Man injured in North Nashville home invasion
Metro police are investigating a home invasion in North Nashville that left one man hospitalized. NY Attorney General sues Donald Trump and his company. Testimony continues in Gavin Clark trial in Coffee …. Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash. 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Fiona threatens to...
WKRN
Clarksville police investigating crash, possible shooting that are believed to be linked
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating following a crash Tuesday night. Clarksville police investigating crash, possible …. Testimony continues in Gavin Clark trial in Coffee …. Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash. 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Fiona threatens to become Cat 4 storm. Shooting victim rides...
WKRN
Nashville man charged after alleged hammer attack
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a man who allegedly smashed up a woman’s car in a Walgreens parking lot on Bell Road Thursday morning. According to an arrest affidavit, Daniel Rutledge approached a woman who had her car headlights on and asked her to turn them off, which she did.
WKRN
Stabbings leaves one woman injured near downtown Nashville
A woman is facing aggravated assault charges following a stabbing near downtown Nashville. Stabbings leaves one woman injured near downtown …. Hermitage neighbors worried about more gunfire at …. Gavin Clark Trial: More details in death of 5-week-old …. Man accused of stealing semi-truck and leading police …. 2 Gives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
Pedestrian killed in crash on Elm Hill Pike
A 44-year-old Old Hickory man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along Elm Hill Pike Monday evening. 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Stabbings leaves one woman injured near downtown …. TRAFFIC: 1 injured in crash on Bell Road at Couchville …. Nashville...
WKRN
Shooting victim rides bus to Nashville
An investigation is underway after a shooting victim arrived near a bus station in Nashville. Responding for people in crisis: Mental health professionals …. Robertson County woman shot at on Highway 49 recounts …. 4 teens accused in carjacking captured in Nashville. Food Freedom Act now in effect. Cannery venue...
WKRN
4 teens accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four teenage suspects accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon. 4 teens accused in carjacking captured in Nashville.
WKRN
Man allegedly touches minor, others in Walmart
A man was taken into custody in Lebanon after he allegedly touched patrons in a "sexual manner." 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Stabbings leaves one woman injured near downtown …. TRAFFIC: 1 injured in crash on Bell Road at Couchville …. Nashville Mayor John Cooper to expand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after man hit and killed on Bell Road
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years for people getting hit and killed by vehicles. ‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead …. Possible shooting, crash under investigation in Clarksville. Man injured in North Nashville home invasion. TN Republican proposals target fentanyl...
WKRN
2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville home
Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Nashville. 2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville …. Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated …. Microgrids helping after storms. Boeing to pay $200 million to settle SEC’s probe …. Police say bomb threat made toward Nashville Public …
WKRN
Boy flees after bringing gun to Maplewood High School
A search is underway for a Nashville high school student after a loaded gun was found on campus. Boy flees after bringing gun to Maplewood High School. TRAFFIC: 1 injured in crash on Bell Road at Couchville …. Nashville Mayor John Cooper to expand on homelessness …. Possible shooting, crash...
WKRN
11 pounds of marijuana found in car from California
Williamson County deputies pulled over a California car only to find more than 10 pounds of weed in the back. 11 pounds of marijuana found in car from California. Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated …. Microgrids helping after storms. Boeing to pay $200 million to settle SEC’s probe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRN
Tattoos, social media help nab suspect
Robert Durham was linked to at least six Nashville robberies. Testimony continues in Gavin Clark trial in Coffee …. Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash. 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Fiona threatens to become Cat 4 storm. Shooting victim rides bus to Nashville. Stabbings leaves one woman...
WKRN
Inside the Wilson County Jail
Officials gave News 2 a look inside the Wilson County Jail and all of its facilities. NY Attorney General sues Donald Trump and his company. Testimony continues in Gavin Clark trial in Coffee …. Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash. 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Fiona threatens...
WKRN
Nashville workers go on strike
As the cost of living increases in Nashville, workers are saying enough is enough. Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated …. Boeing to pay $200 million to settle SEC’s probe …. Police say bomb threat made toward Nashville Public …. Father on trial for baby’s murder. US...
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Williamson Fire and Rescue
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)–The Williamson Fire and Rescue and Williamson County Rescue Squad are this week’s News 2 Gives Back spotlight presented by Trevecca Nazarene University. News 2 honors the volunteer fire departments for their response to a large fire at a historic mansion recently. “We didn’t have a...
WKRN
Kitten dies after being thrown into firepit; Portland police investigating
Police are investigating the report of a kitten that was thrown into a firepit and later died. The animal rescue group that tried to save him says they are seeing a troubling trend.
WKRN
Montgomery County child hit by car back home recovering
After being involved in a hit-and-run in Montgomery County, a young child is back home recovering with his parents. Meanwhile, investigators have found the driver.
WKRN
Tennessee couple ties the knot at a local hospital after bride’s mother becomes ill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A line of nurses, doctors, family members and a chaplain stood in a hospital hallway as a beautiful bride walked down the ‘aisle’ to say “I do”. Bride and groom, Kaitlyn and Jared, got married at TriStar Centennial Medical Center earlier...
WKRN
Middle Tennessee's trash problem
A new waste facility has been proposed in Maury County. Global stocks fall after Fed steps up inflation fight. DeKalb County man charged with murder in death of …. 2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville …. Nashville man accused of attacks on multiple women. Gov. Lee calls for investigation...
Comments / 0