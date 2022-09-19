ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

FOX 43

Wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Harrisburg Mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Harrisburg and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nathaniel Spriggs alleges in the lawsuit that Mayor Williams fired him after he objected to her hiring or promoting multiple family members. Spriggs, the former Director...
HARRISBURG, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Government
WGAL

Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 officer assault

(WHTM) – A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Barton Wade Shively, 55, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

AG: Former Trooper sentenced for stealing, using heroin on the job

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The PA Office of the Attorney General announced a former PSP Corporal has been sentenced for charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room. According to the attorney general, former PSP Corporal Brian Rickard has been sentenced to six to 24 months on house arrest and three years probation for charges […]
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Ex Harrisburg public works director says mayor fired him for not promoting her son: lawsuit

Editor's note: This story was updated Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 with a statement from the city. The former Harrisburg public works director filed a federal lawsuit accusing Mayor Wanda Williams of wrongfully firing him for refusing to promote her son to a job for which he was not qualified and for later disciplining him for driving a city truck without a commercial driver's license.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky's opening in Cumberland County with 'extremely addictive' rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky's customer, saw the potential in the brand's gooey, addictive sticky buns. That's why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky's when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy's Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky's warns they are "Extremely Addictive."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams sued by former city employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former City of Harrisburg employee has filed a lawsuit against Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as Harrisburg's public works director in 2021 by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Now, Spriggs is suing current Mayor Williams on claims that Williams pressured him into giving preferential treatment to her relatives.
HARRISBURG, PA
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Columbian worker accused of luring 'teen' to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald's on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
PennLive.com

5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children

Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting aftermath; hazing charges; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. High: 85; Low: 67. Partly cloudy. Forever wounded: Hundreds of people in Harrisburg wounded by gun violence are quietly dealing with the physical, emotional and financial tolls as they navigate the rest of their lives. Harrisburg, which has the highest rate of violent crime in central Pennsylvania, experienced more than 800 non-fatal shootings over the past 10 years. Most receive little lasting attention from the public. Police solve only about 10% of non-fatal shootings, devoting most of their resources to investigating homicides.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson's office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County judge warns that jury duty scam is making the rounds

YORK, Pa. — The president judge of York County is warning people that the jury scam is circulating once again. The scam involves calls that spoof or mimic the court telephone number. During the spoofed call, the individual placing the call tells the victim they failed to appear for jury duty and must pay a fine.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

